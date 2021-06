Witty, bold, and at times contentious, media personality Peter Rosenberg has been a staple on HOT 97 for the past decade-plus of his career. His presence has echoed on FM frequencies across the Tri-State area during the peak hours of the morning. As a true-and-tried hip-hop head in its purest, grimiest form, the Maryland native has cemented himself in New York culture, not only through his daily banter with Ebro Darden but largely because of his Sunday night Real Late show. From 12 a.m. to 2 a.m., TikTok-friendly anthems, radio politics, and top 40 hits are obsolete, and the underground grittiness of New York City, and anywhere else for that matter, finally gets its time to shine on the same radio station that once served as a pillar for that very sound that Rosenberg champions during his Real Late slot.