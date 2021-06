Rob Arnott’s big bet on emerging markets is paying off this year and his team suggests the best is yet to come. The 66-year-old investor said he’s piled more than half of his liquid investments into value stocks from the developing world, an even larger share than two years ago. That strategy has also benefited the $1.9 billion PIMCO RAE Emerging Markets Fund, which Arnott helps oversee. Its 24% return in 2021 is better than 99% of peers, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.