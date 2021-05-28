Ola Ali is steering Chicago music label OTF and his artists into a renewed world of live concerts

Music wasn’t initially part of Ola Ali’s path. Born in Nigeria, Ali is best known as the general manager of the Chicago-based music label and collective OTF and manager for rapper Lil Durk. He has quickly made a national name for himself and his label’s controversial artists through hard work, hustle, and creativity. Those attributes especially came into play this past year as the label, previously reliant on live shows, had to pivot during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. But, as Ali noted, this change in direction unveiled new opportunities and goals for the brand, ones that will grow even as COVID-19 becomes a thing of the past.