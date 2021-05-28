Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Ola Ali is steering Chicago music label OTF and his artists into a renewed world of live concerts

By Britt Julious
Chicago Tribune
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMusic wasn’t initially part of Ola Ali’s path. Born in Nigeria, Ali is best known as the general manager of the Chicago-based music label and collective OTF and manager for rapper Lil Durk. He has quickly made a national name for himself and his label’s controversial artists through hard work, hustle, and creativity. Those attributes especially came into play this past year as the label, previously reliant on live shows, had to pivot during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. But, as Ali noted, this change in direction unveiled new opportunities and goals for the brand, ones that will grow even as COVID-19 becomes a thing of the past.

www.chicagotribune.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lil Durk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Industry#Other Music#Music Business#Live Concerts#Otf#Windy City Rehab
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
News Break
Marketing
News Break
Instagram
Related
Chicago, ILoneedm.com

Best Chicago Music Festivals

If you are looking forward to joining a fun electronic dance music festival in Chicago, you have to plan early to secure your spot. The months leading up to an event is the most crucial time. You have to book your hotel, book your tickets, and start thinking about what headliners will be appearing at your favorite DJs’ spots. Here are some guidelines that can help make things run smoothly.
Worldwestplainsdailyquill.net

AP PHOTOS: Return of live music to London inspires artists

LONDON (AP) — Step by step — and note by note — London's many musicians are getting back to work and preparing to perform new music under new public guidelines. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To...
MusicDaily Cardinal

Underground artists from musical hotbeds

Music has many geographical hotbeds that consistently produce artists with an undeniable impact on culture. The same can be said about other forms of human expression, such as visual arts, literature and sports. Where one is from has a sizable impact on what their expression looks like. From a musical...
Chicago, ILthehypemagazine.com

Juice The Composer: Challenges of Being an Artist and His New “Juiced Up” Music Video

Juice The Composer, a rapper and sound engineer from the south side of Chicago, sat down for an exclusive interview to talk about his new music and the journey it has taken him on. He spoke about the challenges of being a young artist: “Some of the challenges of being an artist are knowing who you are, creating a brand, and understanding that you cannot be a musician 24/7.” Juice The Composer recently released a music video for his song “Juiced Up,” a culmination of the struggles he has overcome and the spirit he embodies.
Chicago, ILourcommunitynow.com

With music venues still closed, Situation Chicago releases 2nd compilation benefiting furloughed staff, local artist

CHICAGO — Chicago-based nonprofit Quiet Pterodactyl has announced Situation Chicago 2 , a compilation benefiting Chicagoland musicians through CIVL (Chicago Independent Venue League) SAVE Emergency Relief Fund. It provides need-based grants to furloughed staff, local artists and venues in the Chicagoland area. Situation 2 features Chicago bands and artists. Physical...
Theater & Danceoneedm.com

2021 Electronic Dance Music Concerts

2021 electronic dance music will no doubt continue to shape the future of electronic and underground music. This year saw the release of many new and exciting albums by well known artists, many of which you probably hadn’t heard of before. This is a great thing, but what is the most important element of these albums? The answer is matchless production. As long as the artists are talented enough, the rest should fall into place. Here are some of my personal favorites in this year’s lineup.
Musicexpertclick.com

Lil Skies = Music

(C) 2021 by Rych McCain, All Rights Reserved. No part of this column maybe reprinted, re-posted or duplicated without written permission from Rych McCain Media/Syndication. Violation is subject to applicable laws. This blog is ranked #9 in the Top 20 Hollywood Blogs from the massive worldwide data base of FeedSpot.com.
MusicPride Source

The Unleashing of Greyson Chance: Out Artist Talks Sexy New Music, Touring and His Pandemic Romance

Seven years before Greyson Chance came out in 2017 in an open-hearted and emotional Instagram post, he became a viral sensation thanks to Ellen DeGeneres. The year was 2010 when Chance’s profile rocketed after appearing on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” where the Oklahoma native was invited to perform Lady Gaga’s “Paparazzi” after producers came across his video performance of the song at his middle school talent show on YouTube.
Musichiphop-n-more.com

Justin Bieber & Lil Baby to Headline Made in America Fest 2021 (Full Lineup)

Justin Bieber and Lil Baby will headline the much awaited 2021 Made in America festival. After being canceled last year due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, the two-day festival is set to return to the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia on Sept. 4 and 5. “We are thrilled to announce Made in America 2021 on the legendary Benjamin Franklin Parkway,” Jay-Z had said in a statement last month. “This year will be like no other, as Made in America celebrates 10 years of music history making moments.”
MusicGenius

Lil Durk Has The Most Chart Entries Of Any Artist In 2021

Nearly 10 years after breaking out from the Chicago drill scene, Lil Durk is enjoying the best year of his career. His collaboration album with Lil Baby, The Voice of The Heroes, earned him his first No. 1 album after moving 150,000 units its first week, 13 songs from that album now occupy the Billboard Hot 100. According to @Chartdata, the 13 new entries mean Durk has had 33 songs land on the Hot 100 in 2021—the most by any artist this year.
CelebritiesPosted by
Power 93.7 WBLK

Lil Baby and Lil Durk’s The Voice of the Heroes Album Debuts at No. 1 on Billboard 200 Chart

Lil Baby and Lil Durk's new joint album received a hero's welcome from hip-hop music consumers last week and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. On Sunday (June 13), the top 10 of Billboard's album chart was announced, revealing Baby and Durk's The Voice of the Heroes joint LP premiered at the top spot with 150,000 equivalent album units moved. Of that total, 4,000 were comprised of pure album sales. The solid numbers make The Voice of the Heroes the second biggest rap debut of 2021, following J. Cole's first week sales of The Off-Season.
Musiccoast1045.com

“Made in America” festival 10th Anniversary line-up to feature Justin Bieber, Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion and more

JAY-Z’s Made In America Festival is returning to Philadelphia’s Benjamin Franklin Highway on September 4th and 5th. Roc Nation in conjunction with Live Nation revealed the star-studded lineup, with Lil Baby and Justin Bieber serving as headliners. The rest of the lineup includes Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Durk, Moneybagg Yo, Roddy Ricch, Bobby Shmurda, Baby Keem, A$AP Ferg, Freddie Gibbs, Tinashe, and more.
Miami, FLhiphopsince1987.com

Miami’s Stuckey Shares His Debut, 5-Track EP, “Livin Savage”

Today we receive the debut, 5-track EP titled ‘Livin Savage’ from Miamia-based rapper Stuckey. At 20-years-old, the independent artist has opened for Kodak Black, Lil Durk, Pooh Shiesty, and more. Still riding the momentum of his 2020 anthem, “Spare Me,” this new EP is equally melodic and honest. Stream Stuckey’s...
MusicHipHopDX.com

Lil Baby & Lil Durk Land 16 'Voice Of The Heroes' Songs On Hot 100

Lil Baby and Lil Durk’s collaborative album The Voice of the Heroes may have topped the Billboard 200 chart this week, but they’ve also scored big across the Hot 100. The duo have landed an impressive 16 songs on the Hot 100, with “Hats Off” featuring Travis Scott debuting the highest at No. 16. Elsewhere in the top 50, “Voice of the Heroes” is No. 21, “2040” is No. 31, “How It Feels” is No. 34, “Still Runnin” featuring Meek Mill is No. 43 and “Who I Want” is No. 46.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

"500 Homicides" Proves Lil Durk Has Always Been "The Voice" Of The Streets

On Friday, Lil Durk is set to drop perhaps the most anticipated album of his career — the Lil Baby collab project The Voice of the Heroes. As an artist who transcended the sensational Chicago Drill era to made an even bigger splash in the contemporary Hip-Hop landscape, Lil Durk is fortunate to have lived many lives.
Chicago, ILnorthernpublicradio.org

Chicago Music Award Nominee Shares His Evolution With Hopes Of Inspiring Others

A northern Illinois musician wants to use their story to inspire other LGBTQ individuals who are still dealing with acceptance and self-love. Some may refer to Dantès Alexander as an electronic dance music artist, but this creative explained that they’re more colorful than that. They brew music that they said represents their culture.
Chicago, ILPosted by
WTTW - Chicago PBS

50 Years of Chicago's Independent Blues Label

In 1971, a 23-year-old white hippie brought a six-fingered bluesman with a cheap Japanese guitar and his two sidemen into a studio in Chicago to cut an album that was as stripped-down and intimate as possible. “We try to capture the music as though it was the very best gig that anybody ever played,” says Bruce Iglauer, that erstwhile self-described hippie.
Chicago, ILhotnewhiphop.com

Lil Durk's Brother OTF DThang Fatally Shot Outside Of Chicago Club: Report

Lil Durk's older brother, OTF DThang, has reportedly passed away after a shooting outside of a Chicago club. The news was initially reported by ChicagoMediaTakeOut who reported that someone was shot at Club O before identifying DThang as the victim. So far, there's been little information regarding the shooting made available to the public.
Celebritiesradionowindy.com

LOL: Lil Durk Gave These Rappers Nicknames

Lil Durk is the king of nicknames. The Chicago rapper goes by many nicknames like “The Voice”, “Durkio” & his newest nickname the internet gave him “The Cook”. Upon the release of his collab project with Lil Baby ‘The Voice of the Heroes‘ the internet has gone wild. Fans had to wait a few more days as the dynamic duo decided to push back the date out of respect of the late great DMX’s album release.