BM5: Unpacking FOIA dump, how it makes Ohio State look

The United States Football League is officially back and although it likely won’t compete with the steamroller that is the NFL, The USFL will no doubt be a fun storyline to watch. The original USFL folded before the 1986 season could kick-off but during its three-year run, the league had some insane talent that included the likes of Jim Kelly, Herschel Walker, and Steve Young. FOX Sports announced that the USFL will kick-off again in the spring of 2022 and although it likely won’t be trotting out top-level talent immediately, the league will be bringing back those slick team names and logos. With this news coming out, it brings up a good time to reflect on some of the former Ohio State players that once played in the league. Morris Bradshaw, WR, Oakland Invaders Jun 15, 1984; Los Angeles, CA, USA: FILE PHOTO; Oakland Invaders receiver Morris Bradshaw (81) is hit…