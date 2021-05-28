Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

BM5: Unpacking FOIA dump, how it makes Ohio State look

By Dave Biddle
Posted by 
247Sports
247Sports
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOhio State released a ton of information following a FOIA request regarding communications between the likes of Gene Smith, Dr. Kristina Johnson, Kevin Warren, Ryan Day and many others about the Big Ten's 2020 football season. How did all of the information make Ohio State look? Pretty darn good. Warren? Not so much.

247sports.com
247Sports

247Sports

26K+
Followers
211K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Warren
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unpacking#Foia#Foia#The Big Ten#Free Buckeyes#Megaphone
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Spotify
News Break
Politics
News Break
Apple Podcasts
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Sports
Related
Ohio Statenorthwestgeorgianews.com

The Ohio State freshman who’d make a great two-way player: Hey, Buckeye Talk

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Do you have a question that you’d like to have answered in Hey, Buckeye Talk? Become an Ohio State text subscriber here or by texting us at 614-350-3315 for a two-week free trial. Nathan Baird and Doug Lesmerises will answer an OSU football question every day for text subscribers, and then share the best of those answers here twice a week.
Ohio Statelastwordonsports.com

How will Ohio State Fix the Defense in 2021?

The Ohio State defense certainly took a dip in 2020. In 2019, Ohio State gave up 156 passing yards per game, which was the least in FBS. In 2020, that number nearly doubled to 304 per game, which was 122nd out of 128 FBS teams. The Buckeyes stepped it up in the red zone, allowing two passing touchdowns per game. While this rank was 85th in FBS, it was still almost quadrupled from the 0.6 they had in 2019.
Georgia StatePosted by
Cleveland.com

How Georgia factors into Ohio State football’s checklist for winning the 2021 national championship

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The past two Ohio State football seasons showed how much of winning a national championship remains out of a team’s control. A couple of questionable calls and a couple of poorly timed injuries in 2019. A roster decimated by the coronavirus pandemic and a behemoth of an opponent in 2020. Even if you go back in time and patch up some lingering roster deficiencies, the title that has eluded the Buckeyes since 2014 likely would have remained out of reach.
Footballbucksinsider.com

BM5: Buckeyes back in the #1 saddle again

Ohio State had the No. 1 recruting class in the country for 2022 for a while, then they didn’t, and now they do again. Matt Baxendell joins Dave Biddle for today’s show to discuss that, plus: * The Buckeyes getting their most-recent commit, high 4-star WR Kaleb Brown from Chicago. * Is 4-star DE Gabriel Harris also on track to be a Buckeye after decommiting from Florida State? * How is Bax feeling about the Buckeyes’ chances to land 5-star OL Zach Rice? * Is 4-star OL Aamil Wagner basically a lock for OSU, or no? * Rutgers is ranked No. 5 in the 2022 recruiting cycle. Wait, in the Big Ten? No, in the country. All of that and more is coming your way on the Wednesday 5ish. What’s next for the Buckeyes? Make sure you’re in the loop — take five seconds to sign up for our FREE…
Michigan Statebucksinsider.com

Look: Michigan adds new Ohio State graphic inside football facility

Step inside either football facility at Ohio State or Michigan and you’ll see reminders of the Big Ten’s fiercest annual rivalry. “The Game” is one both programs point to as one of the most important of the season, often determining the pecking order in the league’s Eastern Division. Per photos that have been leaked via Twitter inside Michigan’s training facility, there’s a new graphic plastered on the wall that reads, “What are you doing to beat Ohio State today?”, a scripture of sorts to encourage maximum effort from the Wolverines. The Wolverines have lost eight straight in the series and have only beaten the Buckeyes once in the past 16 years outside of Ohio State’s vacated win from 2010. Last season’s game wasn’t played due to COVID-19 concerns, but Ohio State has outscored Michigan, 118-66, over the past two meetings. The Buckeyes have a clock inside their facility that counts down…
College Sportsbucksinsider.com

BM5: The Fong answers your questions on Buckeye recruiting

You asked and he’s here to answer. That’s right, 247Sports Director of Recruiting, Steve Wiltfong, drops by for his usual Thursday visit and answers questions that were posed to him on Ohio State football recruiting on The Front Row message board from Bucknuts subscribers. The Fong joins Dave Biddle — who is pinch-hitting for Dan Rubin — and a tremendous amount of ground is covered. You will not want to miss this edition of the Thursday 5ish. What’s next for the Buckeyes? Make sure you’re in the loop — take five seconds to sign up for our FREE Buckeyes newsletter now! FOR YOUR LISTENING PLEASURE The Bucknuts Morning 5 is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube and more: * Click here to listen to the show via Apple Podcasts. * Click here to listen to the show on Spotify. * Click here to listen on YouTube (might be a delay while show…
Ohio Statebucksinsider.com

LOOK: Stars all over at Ohio State June 9 football camp

There was some real star power in the Woody Hayes Facility on Wednesday, the third Ohio State football camp of the summer. Some of the talent was working out and some were on visits, but either way some great prospects were at Ohio State. Bucknuts was on hand with plenty of updates all day long on Wednesday as well as many features and stories during and after the camp. The day consisted of a morning Big Man Camp followed by an afternoon Skill Camp. This evening Bucknuts has a photo gallery of the big day on the Ohio State campus on Wednesday. Be sure to enjoy VIP access to Bucknuts.com with our 7-day Free trial offer. What’s next for the Buckeyes? Make sure you’re in the loop — take five seconds…
Ohio Statebucksinsider.com

Ohio State Buckeyes in the USFL

The United States Football League is officially back and although it likely won’t compete with the steamroller that is the NFL, The USFL will no doubt be a fun storyline to watch. The original USFL folded before the 1986 season could kick-off but during its three-year run, the league had some insane talent that included the likes of Jim Kelly, Herschel Walker, and Steve Young. FOX Sports announced that the USFL will kick-off again in the spring of 2022 and although it likely won’t be trotting out top-level talent immediately, the league will be bringing back those slick team names and logos. With this news coming out, it brings up a good time to reflect on some of the former Ohio State players that once played in the league. Morris Bradshaw, WR, Oakland Invaders Jun 15, 1984; Los Angeles, CA, USA: FILE PHOTO; Oakland Invaders receiver Morris Bradshaw (81) is hit…
College SportsTullahoma News

Tyreke Johnson

Huskers land former five-star DB and Ohio State transfer Tyreke Johnson. Nebraska landed a verbal commitment from Ohio State transfer DB Tyreke Johnson, who is eligible immediately and has three years of eligibility.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Ohio State football: Dolphins show commitment in Jerome Baker

The former Ohio State football player signed a contract extension this past weekend with the Dolphins. Miami shows a commitment to him and his great play. There are a lot of Ohio State football players in the NFL right now. Most of them have been extremely successful at the next level. One of those players is Jerome Baker, who is a linebacker for the Miami Dolphins. Baker was a third-round pick back in 2018.