BM5: Unpacking FOIA dump, how it makes Ohio State look

Ohio State had the No. 1 recruting class in the country for 2022 for a while, then they didn’t, and now they do again. Matt Baxendell joins Dave Biddle for today’s show to discuss that, plus: * The Buckeyes getting their most-recent commit, high 4-star WR Kaleb Brown from Chicago. * Is 4-star DE Gabriel Harris also on track to be a Buckeye after decommiting from Florida State? * How is Bax feeling about the Buckeyes’ chances to land 5-star OL Zach Rice? * Is 4-star OL Aamil Wagner basically a lock for OSU, or no? * Rutgers is ranked No. 5 in the 2022 recruiting cycle. Wait, in the Big Ten? No, in the country. All of that and more is coming your way on the Wednesday 5ish. What’s next for the Buckeyes? Make sure you’re in the loop — take five seconds to sign up for our FREE…