We all know Luke Combs has always been talented but did you know he started his music career while in college?. You might not recognize him with his long hair but there is no denying that the video you are about to see is Luke Combs in his college days. I love when old videos of our favorite country stars pop up. It’s so fascinating to see where there music career started and compare to their current successes. From a college students at Appalachian State University, Luke Combs has climbed the charts MANY times. Check out the throwback video of Luke Combs below: