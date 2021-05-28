Cancel
Granholm sells stock in electric bus maker that Biden touted

By Associated Press
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 19 days ago
Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm has sold her ownership interest in an electric bus maker that President Joe Biden touted during a “virtual visit” last month.

A spokesman said Granholm sold her holdings in California-based Proterra Inc. this week, earning a net gain of $1.6 million. The sale fulfills Granholm’s obligations under an ethics agreement three months before an August deadline.

Republicans had criticized Granholm’s stock ownership in the company, noting the Biden administration’s focus on electric vehicles as part of its push to address climate change. Criticism grew louder after Biden’s online visit to a Proterra manufacturing site to highlight U.S. electric vehicle makers.

POTUSCBS News

What's behind the push for a fourth stimulus check

The IRS has issued almost 167 million payments in the third round of direct stimulus aid, with another 1.8 million people last week receiving the $1,400 checks. But some lawmakers are pushing for a fourth round of stimulus aid that would effectively send recurring payments until the pandemic ends. So...
Industrymonitordaily.com

Ideanomics Acquires Electric Tractor Maker Solectrac

Ideanomics acquired Solectrac, a California-based manufacturer and distributor of zero-emission electric tractors that use clean and renewable sources of energy. Ideanomics will support Solectrac across various business functions and provide operational confidence to scale the company as a supplier of clean agricultural equipment. Solectrac aligns with Ideanomics’ commitments to environmental, social and corporate governance initiatives, including accelerating the adoption of zero-emission commercial electric vehicles, transparency, accountability and environmental sustainability.
The Motley Fool

Forget Dogecoin: Electric Vehicles Are the Next Millionaire-Maker Industry

There's been a lot of hype around cryptocurrencies over the past year. Even a few that began as a joke are now being valued in billions, like Dogecoin (market cap of $42 billion). For those who can stomach their heavy volatility and high risk, some of these digital currencies may hold great promise as investments. But what they don't yet offer is a demonstrated history of usefulness and value in our lives or to the economy.
Reuters

Electric truck maker Lordstown warns of going concern risk; shares tank

U.S. electric truck maker Lordstown Motors Corp (RIDE.O) said on Tuesday there was “substantial doubt” about its ability to continue as a going concern in the next year because of problems funding the production of its vehicle, causing its shares to plummet. Lordstown, which went public last year through a...
CBS News

Electric-vehicle maker Lordstown Motors warns it may go out of business

Startup Lordstown Motors says it may not be in business a year from now as it tries to secure funding to start full production of an electric pickup truck. The electric-vehicle maker warned that the $587 million it had on hand at the end of March isn't enough to start commercial production and begin selling its full-size pickup.
POTUSTelegraph

Electric car maker warns it may run out of cash before selling first vehicle

An electric vehicle maker backed by General Motors has admitted that it does not have enough cash to stay afloat for the next twelve months. Lordstown Motors, which went public via Spac last August and was worth more than $5bn (£3.5bn) as recently as February, warned in a filing to US regulators on Tuesday that it might not survive as a "going concern".
Morgantown, WVUS News and World Report

Granholm Joins Manchin in West Virginia to Tout Clean Energy

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm joined a key member of the U.S. Senate in West Virginia on Thursday to promote the role that the once-booming coal-producing state will play in the development of clean energy. Sen. Joe Manchin and Granholm were joined at a news conference in...
PoliticsBradford Era

Biden touts new jobs report

President Joe Biden says the latest jobs report is a sign that the economic recovery is going well. (June 4) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/cfca2a67f72a4cf7a6ad08756898613d.
JobsNBC Washington

Biden Says America Is ‘on the Move Again' as He Touts May Jobs Report

U.S. employers added a modest 559,000 jobs in May, an improvement from April’s sluggish gain but still evidence that many companies are struggling to find enough workers as the economy rapidly recovers from the pandemic recession. Last month’s job growth was above April’s revised total of 278,000, the Labor Department...