For the past few months, the Kardashian faithful have kept themselves focused on the reported divorce between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. But now, those marital woes are no longer coming only from the tabloids, as they’re now catching up with the final season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Recent episodes have shown Kardashian lamenting the problems she and West were facing at the time, with the reality star even going as far as to say she feels like “a failure” because her third marriage hasn’t worked out With these episodes currently airing, one had to wonder how Kardashian feels about these moments coming to light. Now, a source claims to know how she feels about reliving the issues through the show.