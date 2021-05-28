From the Editor: I'm diving back into life unmasked

This story first appeared in the spring/summer 2021 issue of Columbus Weddings, originally published in December 2020. Ask any magazine editor, and they’ll likely tell you that letters from the editor are difficult to write. Such is the case with any recurring column, I suspect, but trying to encapsulate an entire magazine in a few hundred words only increases the challenge. Add to that the fact that we’re still in the throes of a global pandemic that has changed life—including wedding celebrations—as we know it, and you’ll understand why I stared at a blinking cursor far longer than I usually do when writing my biannual introduction to this magazine.