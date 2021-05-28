Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nashville, TN

His view from Broadwest

By Drew Hutchinson
Posted by 
Nashville Business Journal
Nashville Business Journal
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Bill Propst Jr.’s first Nashville project may remain his biggest. Bill Propst Jr. is the CEO, Propst Cos. The former pharmaceuticals executive runs the business launched by his late father. Company holdings include Propst Properties and a number of private equity investments. Martin B. Cherry | Nashville Business Journal.

www.bizjournals.com
Nashville Business Journal

Nashville Business Journal

Nashville, TN
822
Followers
1K+
Post
114K+
Views
ABOUT

The Nashville Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/nashville
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Business
Nashville, TN
Business
City
Nashville, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cos#Pharmaceuticals#Propst Cos#Propst Properties
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Private Equity
News Break
Economy
Related
Real EstatePosted by
Nashville Business Journal

Real estate Leads - June 11, 2021

Find out what areas are developing rapidly to capitalize on growth opportunities for your business. Leverage data around foreclosures, building permits, mortgages, transactional data and more. Identify the individuals and developers securing the largest commercial and residential building permits in the area, with details on the date, location, dollar value...
Income TaxPosted by
Nashville Business Journal

Liens & bankruptcies Leads - June 11, 2021

Learn which local businesses have recently filed for bankruptcy, unpaid income or unpaid payroll taxes. Mechanics' liens are included. Utilize this information to navigate opportunity and avoid risk. The latest information available concerning unpaid tax levies filed by the Internal Revenue Service against individuals and businesses. Federal Tax Liens (9)
Nashville, TNPosted by
Nashville Business Journal

DIY Advertising Platform AdCritter Partners with Marketing Consultancy Hawke Media

NASHVILLE, June 9, 2021 – AdCritter, the leading self-serve programmatic advertising platform for small businesses, and Hawke Media, a Los Angeles-based digital marketing consultancy, are announcing a strategic partnership that offers a new option for businesses that need an affordable advertising option. “AdCritter is an exceptional fit for some of our small business clients, particularly during a post- pandemic economy where they find themselves re-adjusting consumer-facing strategies and often have a small-scale team,” said Julia Rabinowitsch, manager of partnerships for Hawke Media. Through this partnership, Hawke Media will connect small business owners with AdCritter so they can get the advertising help they need. AdCritter’s platform provides easy access to pre- designed ads and targeting using the same high-tech tools that big businesses have. This technology is available at affordable prices and allows small businesses to promote their products and services to likely customers in their target audience. “We are excited to partner with Hawke Media to help small businesses,” said Gabriel Smith, the founder and CEO of AdCritter. “After the year we’ve all experienced, Americans know that supporting small companies that bring jobs to local economies is more important now than ever.” AdCritter joins Hawke Media’s growing list of partners such as Google, Microsoft, Mailchimp, LinkedIn, Pinterest, Facebook and Clearco. About AdCritter AdCritter gives small businesses the ability to create and manage effective digital advertising campaigns. Its subscription platform provides access to pre-designed ads with suggested phrases and calls to action and the ability for customers to request custom ads. Customers can then choose their targeting using premium tools such as location-based targeting, audience-based targeting and search-based targeting for any kind of business. Ads are then delivered to top websites across the internet. Since relaunching its platform in September 2020, AdCritter has experienced double-digit monthly revenue growth and is now the leading self-serve advertising platform for small businesses in the country. About Hawke Media Established on the idea that every modern business needs a CMO-level expert to lead marketing efforts, Hawke Media specializes in custom, data-driven, performance-focused solutions to help launch, scale, and invigorate businesses of all sizes, industries, and revenue models. Founded in 2014 by Erik Huberman and Tony Delmercado, Hawke Media is one of the nation's fastest- growing marketing consultancies and, while headquartered in beautiful Los Angeles, now has employees in 28 different states and counting. Its mission is to bring top-tier marketing to all brands because they deserve it. Acting as a full-service outsourced CMO, Hawke offers a wide array of digital marketing services on a month-to-month, a la carte basis.
Nashville, TNPosted by
Nashville Business Journal

Top of The List: Largest Employers

We ranked Nashville's employers by number of employees. To view the top ten and see which one tops the list, check out the slideshow with this story. For the rest of Nashville's largest employers, take a look at this week's print edition of the Nashville Business Journal. The full list is available in print and includes information about the number of employees in 2020 (as of March 1), the type of business, headquarters and the top local executive.
Nashville, TNPosted by
Nashville Business Journal

Largest Physician Groups in Nashville

This List ranks Nashville-area physician groups by number of local active staff physicians. Information was obtained from practice group representatives and practice group websites. Information on The List that was supplied by individual groups through questionnaires and found on groups’ websites could not be independently verified by the Nashville Business Journal. In case of ties, companies are ranked by total local staff. The Nashville area is defined as: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Montgomery, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson and Wilson counties.
California StatePosted by
Nashville Business Journal

Tokyo-based Advanex Inc. moves Americas HQ from California to White House

Greater Nashville's newest headquarters transplant from California is an international company that's bringing more than 100 jobs with it. Gov. Bill Lee on Tuesday announced the arrival of Advanex Americas Inc. in White House, Tennessee, which is about 25 miles north of Nashville. The company will build a 40,000-square-foot building for a headquarters and manufacturing space for its small industrial springs, pins and other products "used in everything from ballpoint pens to space stations," as noted in a state press release.
Nashville, TNPosted by
Nashville Business Journal

Largest Manufacturing Companies in Nashville

This List ranks Nashville-area manufacturing companies by number of employees. Information was obtained from firm representatives, company websites, previously provided information and third-party sources. Companies listed using information from company websites, previously provided data and third-party sources are footnoted as such. Information on The List that was supplied by individual companies through questionnaires or found in third-party sources could not be independently verified by the Nashville Business Journal. In case of ties, companies are ranked by the number of 2020 employees. In some cases, ties could not be broken and companies are then listed alphabetically. The Nashville area is defined as: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Montgomery, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson and Wilson counties.
Nashville, TNPosted by
Nashville Business Journal

Pinnacle Solutions Group, Inc, a BPTW IT Consulting firm, opening Nashville branch

Pinnacle Solutions Group, Inc. is pleased to announce our third branch location in Nashville, TN. The organization reviewed several locations for those that met the criteria of areas with solid economic and geographic growth, a balanced mix of corporate headquarters and organizations requiring technology to provide competitive advantage to their customers, a talented technology labor pool, and educational institutions fostering the next generation of computer professionals. On all fronts, Nashville and the surrounding area exceeded expectations and made it the logical choice. “Seeing the success of our Charlotte branch has proven that the Pinnacle model works and with the right group of talented consultants we can expand into new areas and help organizations deliver their technology initiatives” said Pat Clements, Founder and Managing Partner of Pinnacle Solutions Group, Inc. Pinnacle Solutions Group has been in business since 2004 and has worked with both Fortune 1000 and small/midsize businesses to enable new capabilities and improved organizational efficiencies through the development of custom software and data solutions leveraging modern technology platforms consistent with client’s architectural preferences and budget constraints. Pinnacle Solutions Group is an employee-owned company utilizing an open-book financial approach and local servicing of clients that allows its consultants to actively participate in the business and enjoy a work/life balance that does not require them to travel in support of their engagements. Pinnacle Solutions Group was recently named the winner of Best Places to Work by the Cincinnati Business Courier for the 5th time in the last 8 years. “Nashville’s growing business and technology community has us very excited about this decision. Seeing companies like Oracle and Amazon investing in the area confirms our belief that this is a great place to grow Pinnacle’s business. I can’t wait to find great folks to join us and begin working with clients and partners in the community” stated Jeff Noffsinger, Nashville Branch Manager. Pinnacle Solutions Group has actively supported local IT organizations in their markets and expects to actively participate and contribute to those in Nashville as well. Interested in working for Pinnacle Solution Group, Inc.? Please visit our website at www.pinnsg.com or StackOverflow for current openings https://talent.stackoverflow.com/company/pinnacle-solutions-group ABOUT PINNACLE SOLUTIONS GROUP, INC. Founded in 2004, Pinnacle Solutions Group, Inc. is an IT consulting services firm specializing in Data Engineering and Analytics, E-Business Solutions, Mobile Applications, and custom technology solutions built on local or public/private cloud infrastructures (AWS, Azure, Google). Headquartered in Cincinnati, OH with branches in Charlotte, NC and Nashville, TN, Pinnacle Solutions Group is distinguished by seasoned and exceptional IT consultant professionals with the business acumen to align our customers’ business needs to superior technical solutions, as well as provide the honesty, integrity, and service necessary for a long-term client partnership. Our award-winning culture and employee ownership business model allows us to differentiate ourselves to our employees and provide consistent, high-value delivery to our clients. We specialize in architecture, development, database, business intelligence, mobile, reporting, tuning, and project management services. For more information, visit www.pinnsg.com.