The Halloween season is upon the area, and many people are continuing to look for some spooky activities to do. One of those can be found later this week thanks to the Liberal Police Department and some other sponsors with the Arkalon Trail of Terror. This year, the Arkalon Trail of Terror (also dubbed the Half-Mile of Horror), will be Oct. 15 and 16 from 8 to 11 p.m. out at Arkalon Park, and there are several scare spots throughout the trail.

LIBERAL, KS ・ 10 DAYS AGO