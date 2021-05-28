A New 3D Model for Investigating Myotonic Dystrophy

An expert in hematology/oncology discusses the emerging role of gene therapy to treat sickle cell disease. Michael R. DeBaun, MD, MPH: The topic of gene therapy and gene editing in sickle cell disease in and of itself is a misnomer. What has to be acknowledged is that the terminology should probably be referred to as myeloablative gene therapy and myeloablative gene editing. Why is that important? It’s important because as a former oncologist, I know that when you treat someone with myeloablative therapy, in this case, busulfan for both gene editing and gene therapy, you may cause unwanted effects 5 years down the road. The key is to recognize that when you provide myeloablative therapy to a 10-year-old, you would want to follow them for the next 50 years to know what the effects are. We know from late health effects of chemotherapy, specifically hematopoietic stem cell transplant, that there is no plateau for cardiovascular risk and other complications associated with curing a child with hematopoietic stem cell transplant. That’s the first challenge that I think we need to address. Also, families need to understand that it’s not just gene therapy and gene editing; it’s myeloablative gene therapy and gene editing. Furthermore, the field is moving forward so that 5 years from now, maybe 10 years from now, we may have nonmyeloablative gene therapy and gene editing, which we hope would decrease the sequelae associated with myeloablative therapy.