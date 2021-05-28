Cancel
New Sony 40MP Full Frame sensor with omnibalance RGB and 160MP subpixels

sonyalpharumors.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur reader James spotted this new Sony Full Frame sensor which has quite some unique features. James writes:. Here’s the new Sony Semiconductor Exmor R full frame sensor. It has 160 million sub-pixels, can output 40 Megapixels Bayer image for normal ISP, and the 10 Megapixels or 2.5 Megapixels Omnibalance RGB image by using in-pixel binning readout for the ISP without demosaic. All output modes have a high precision 14Bit output. Therefore, it is well suited for use on large format surveillance or broadcast grade cameras.

www.sonyalpharumors.com
