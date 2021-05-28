Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Brain-Computer Interface Technique to Assist Neurorehabilitation

pcrm.org
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStudy in a Sentence: Researchers developed a non-invasive, brain-actuated robotic arm system, incorporating a hybrid electroencephalography-based brain-computer interface (BCI) technique and shared controller to assist people going through neurological rehabilitation. Healthy for Humans: Brain-computer interface is a computer-based system that uses brain signals and translates them into commands that are...

www.pcrm.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robot#Neurorehabilitation#Computer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
Related
Sciencearxiv.org

MoleHD: Automated Drug Discovery using Brain-Inspired Hyperdimensional Computing

Modern drug discovery is often time-consuming, complex and cost-ineffective due to the large volume of molecular data and complicated molecular properties. Recently, machine learning algorithms have shown promising results in virtual screening of automated drug discovery by predicting molecular properties. While emerging learning methods such as graph neural networks and recurrent neural networks exhibit high accuracy, they are also notoriously computation-intensive and memory-intensive with operations such as feature embeddings or deep convolutions. In this paper, we propose a viable alternative to neural network classifiers. We present MoleHD, a method based on brain-inspired hyperdimensional computing (HDC) for molecular property prediction. We first transform the SMILES presentation of molecules into feature vectors by SMILE-PE tokenizers pretrained on the ChEMBL database. Then, we develop HDC encoders to project such features into high-dimensional vectors that are used for training and inference. We perform an extensive evaluation using 30 classification tasks from 3 widely-used molecule datasets and compare MoleHD with 10 baseline methods including 6 SOTA neural network classifiers. Results show that MoleHD is able to outperform all the baseline methods on average across 30 classification tasks with significantly reduced computing cost. To the best of our knowledge, we develop the first HDC-based method for drug discovery. The promising results presented in this paper can potentially lead to a novel path in drug discovery research.
Mental Healthnationalcybersecuritynews.today

The Movement to Protect Your Mind From Brain-Computer Technologies | #itsecurity | #infosec

Recording memories, reading thoughts, and manipulating what another person sees through a device in their brain may seem like science fiction plots about a distant and troubled future. But a team of multi-disciplinary researchers say the first steps to inventing these technologies have already arrived. Through a concept called “neuro rights,” they want to put in place safeguards for our most precious biological possessions: our mind.
Sciencearxiv.org

A Computational Model of Representation Learning in the Brain Cortex, Integrating Unsupervised and Reinforcement Learning

A common view on the brain learning processes proposes that the three classic learning paradigms -- unsupervised, reinforcement, and supervised -- take place in respectively the cortex, the basal-ganglia, and the cerebellum. However, dopamine outbursts, usually assumed to encode reward, are not limited to the basal ganglia but also reach prefrontal, motor, and higher sensory cortices. We propose that in the cortex the same reward-based trial-and-error processes might support not only the acquisition of motor representations but also of sensory representations. In particular, reward signals might guide trial-and-error processes that mix with associative learning processes to support the acquisition of representations better serving downstream action selection. We tested the soundness of this hypothesis with a computational model that integrates unsupervised learning (Contrastive Divergence) and reinforcement learning (REINFORCE). The model was tested with a task requiring different responses to different visual images grouped in categories involving either colour, shape, or size. Results show that a balanced mix of unsupervised and reinforcement learning processes leads to the best performance. Indeed, excessive unsupervised learning tends to under-represent task-relevant features while excessive reinforcement learning tends to initially learn slowly and then to incur in local minima. These results stimulate future empirical studies on category learning directed to investigate similar effects in the extrastriate visual cortices. Moreover, they prompt further computational investigations directed to study the possible advantages of integrating unsupervised and reinforcement learning processes.
Computerspaloaltonetworks.com

Maagment interface with custom port

Is there any way to change the management interface web access from default port(443) to custom port?. Please share your thoughts. You can't do this directly with the management port. The way you would do this is through putting a management profile on another interface, usually a loopback, and then setting up a NAT statement for the port redirect for your desired port. It's really a workaround solution and isn't something that I would generally recommend folks do outside of really specific situations; because management access can easily be restricted through the firewall itself, there isn't much reason to change the port.
Sciencearxiv.org

Static friction at fractal interfaces

Tribological phenomena are governed by combined effects of material properties, topology and surface-chemistry. We study the interplay of multiscale surface structures with molecular-scale interactions towards interpreting static frictional interactions at fractal interfaces. By spline-assisted-discretization we analyse asperity interactions in pairs of contacting fractal surface-profiles. For elastically deforming asperities, force analysis reveals greater friction at surfaces exhibiting higher fractality, with increasing molecular-scale friction amplifying this trend. Increasing adhesive strength yields higher overall friction at surfaces of lower fractality owing to greater true-contact-area. In systems where adhesive-type interactions play an important role, such as those where cold-welded junctions form, friction is minimised at an intermediate value of surface profile fractality found to be around 1.3 to 1.5. Results have implications for systems exhibiting evolving surface structures.
TechnologyScience Daily

Adapting laboratory techniques for remote instruction

Carl R. Woese Institute for Genomic Biology, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. The COVID-19 pandemic forced instructors to adapt their courses for online learning. Laboratory courses were particularly difficult due to lack of access to specialized equipment for remote learners. To overcome this challenge, researchers from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign designed a laboratory exercise to teach students how to use micropipettes, through remote learning, using at-home kits.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Smoothness-Aware Quantization Techniques

Distributed machine learning has become an indispensable tool for training large supervised machine learning models. To address the high communication costs of distributed training, which is further exacerbated by the fact that modern highly performing models are typically overparameterized, a large body of work has been devoted in recent years to the design of various compression strategies, such as sparsification and quantization, and optimization algorithms capable of using them. Recently, Safaryan et al (2021) pioneered a dramatically different compression design approach: they first use the local training data to form local {\em smoothness matrices}, and then propose to design a compressor capable of exploiting the smoothness information contained therein. While this novel approach leads to substantial savings in communication, it is limited to sparsification as it crucially depends on the linearity of the compression operator. In this work, we resolve this problem by extending their smoothness-aware compression strategy to arbitrary unbiased compression operators, which also includes sparsification. Specializing our results to quantization, we observe significant savings in communication complexity compared to standard quantization. In particular, we show theoretically that block quantization with $n$ blocks outperforms single block quantization, leading to a reduction in communication complexity by an $\mathcal{O}(n)$ factor, where $n$ is the number of nodes in the distributed system. Finally, we provide extensive numerical evidence that our smoothness-aware quantization strategies outperform existing quantization schemes as well the aforementioned smoothness-aware sparsification strategies with respect to all relevant success measures: the number of iterations, the total amount of bits communicated, and wall-clock time.
Austin, TXaustinnews.net

Brain computer simulations can predict language recovery

Washington [US], June 5 (ANI): A team of researchers at the Boston University have been working to better understand how language and speech is processed in the brain, and how to best rehabilitate people who have lost their ability to communicate due to brain damage caused by a stroke, trauma, or another type of brain injury.
ComputersEurekAlert

Computers can now predict our preferences directly from our brain

A research team from the University of Copenhagen and University of Helsinki demonstrates it is possible to predict individual preferences based on how a person's brain responses match up to others. This could potentially be used to provide individually-tailored media content -- and perhaps even to enlighten us about ourselves.
Softwareimpactlab.com

Brain-Computer Interface Smashes Previous Record for Typing Speed

The ancient art of handwriting has just pushed the field of brain-computer interface (BCI) to the next level. Researchers have devised a system that allows a person to communicate directly with a computer from his brain by imagining creating handwritten messages. The approach enables communication at a rate more than twice as fast as previous typing-by-brain experiments.
ScienceEurekAlert

A Computational Look at How Genes Change the Human Brain

Liang Zhan, assistant professor of electrical and computer engineering at Pitt's Swanson School of Engineering, received a $500,000 CAREER award from the National Science Foundation to develop computational tools that improve our understanding of the human brain. In this project, he will leverage brain modular structure to study brain imaging...
Softwarebioengineer.org

Cloud computing expands brain sciences

People often think about human behavior in terms of what is happening in the present–reading a newspaper, driving a car, or catching a football. But other dimensions of behavior extend over weeks, months, and years. Examples include a child learning how to read; an athlete recovering from a concussion; or...
Softwarelazaroibanez.com

Productivity: Stack Ranking prioritization technique

The agile product backlog is a list of prioritized user stories, containing the descriptions of the wanted functionality desired in the product. If you want to know more about user stories, the following article will help you. A healthy backlog typically includes stories at various levels of refinement. The top...
Sciencetowardsdatascience.com

8 Types of Sampling Techniques

Understanding Sampling Methods (Visuals and Code) Sampling is the process of selecting a subset(a predetermined number of observations) from a larger population. It’s a pretty common technique wherein, we run experiments and draw conclusions about the population, without the need of having to study the entire population. In this blog, we will go through two types of sampling methods:
TechnologyPosted by
American Council on Science and Health

My Subconscious Made Me Do It: Legal Issues of Brain-to-Computer Interface

As I’ve written recently, a spate of devices enabling people with quadriplegia to move their extremities have been approved by the FDA. These devices use electrodes implanted on the scalp, on the cortical surface (intracortical monitoring), or inserted within the brain to access and retrieve brain waves. The technology detects brain signals and pathways involved in the intention to move, translating them into commands that bypass neuro-muscular pathways to activate increasingly complex control of external devices. The technology is called Brain to Computer Interface or BCI.
ComputersScience Focus

The brain-computer interface that works with imagined handwriting

People with “locked in” syndromes resulting from strokes, injuries or disease may soon have a new and fast way of communicating with the world. Researchers at Stanford University have developed a system that enabled a man with a spinal cord injury to communicate directly with a computer using his brain. How? By attempting handwriting.
Computershackaday.com

Improved Technique For Resistive Divider Keypads

[Lauri Pirttiaho] from the [Swiss Knife of Electronics] channel explains how to simplify your resistive divider keypad design on Hackaday.io. The usual method involves building a resistive ladder that gives unique and equally spaced voltages for each keypress. If you have just four or five discrete buttons, it isn’t terribly difficult, but if you have a 12- or 16-keypad matrix, things get complicated. [Lauri] looked into the past to come up with a better way, specifically a 646 page, 1 kg textbook from 1990 — Analogue Ic Design: The Current-Mode Approach by Toumazou, Lidgey, and Haigh. He learned that sometimes what’s hard to do in the voltage domain is easy in the current domain.
Technologyprogramminginsider.com

Social Engineering: Attack Techniques and Prevention

TO SIGN UP FOR OUR DAILY EMAIL NEWSLETTER, CLICK HERE. Social engineering is when a perpetrator employs the art of deception to manipulate a person to divulge privileged information unsuspectingly. Social engineering could also refer to the techniques used to initiate a process that leads to the attacker gaining access to a company’s critical resources.
SciencePhotonics.com

Fluorescence Microscopy Technique Images Deep Brain in High Resolution

WASHINGTON, D.C., June 8, 2021 — A noninvasive brain imaging technique developed by researchers at ETH Zurich and the University of Zurich works in the near-infrared (NIR) spectrum to enable superresolution deep-tissue fluorescence microscopy at four times the depth limit imposed by light diffusion. According to the researchers, the technique, called diffuse optical localization imaging (DOLI), operates in a resolution-depth regime previously inaccessible with optical methods.