Minorities

Watch this stylish ska video about destroying the (literal) gender machine

By Thom Dunn
Boing Boing
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn an April 2021 interview with SPIN Magazine, Reade Walcott of the ska band We Are The Union came out as a trans woman. The band also announced a new record, Ordinary Life, coming out June 4. (Jer Hunter of Skatune Network fame, who is non-binary, is also a member...

boingboing.net
