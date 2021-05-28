Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Dfinity Takes to AMA Reddit to Answer Questions on ICP Price Dip and Internet Computer Privacy

Posted by 
Coinspeaker
Coinspeaker
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Dfinity team’s goal is to ensure that the Internet Computer is fully decentralized and not controlled by Dfinity or anybody else. Dfinity has responded to critics of its Internet Computer protocol’s (ICP) decentralization and privacy concerns on Reddit yesterday. Dfinity, the crypto and research team behind ICP in wake of the recent attack on their protocol, used the “Ask Me Anything” (AMA) feature on Reddit to reassure investors and the crypto space that, its project’s foundation does not have control over the majority of voting power, stressing on the decentralization feature, stating that it is a priority for the network as it moves forward. Internet Computer’s price at press time stood at $122.48, down 8.72% within the last 24 hours.

www.coinspeaker.com
Coinspeaker

Coinspeaker

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
60K+
Views
ABOUT

CoinSpeaker’s coverage spans every aspect of Finance, Stocks, Technologies, FinTech, Blockchain, Cryptocurrencies, Payments and Commerce spheres. We're featuring a mix of regular News, Tech Wraps, daily and weekly Market Updates, expert interviews and much more, always striving to deliver the core story in a simple and to-the-point factual style.

 https://www.coinspeaker.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ama#Ama#The Internet Computer#Icp#Nns#Foundation#Ip#Tor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Reddit
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Data Privacy
Related
InternetFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Major internet outage brings down Amazon, Reddit, Twitch and more

Amazon, Reddit, Twitch and the U.K. government's home page were among some of the major websites that experienced issues Tuesday after an outage at a widely-used cloud service company. Reddit had received more than 20,000 reports of issues loading both the app and website, according to Down Detector, (https://downdetector.com/status/reddit/) a...
Technologyarxiv.org

Conversational Question Answering: A Survey

Question answering (QA) systems provide a way of querying the information available in various formats including, but not limited to, unstructured and structured data in natural languages. It constitutes a considerable part of conversational artificial intelligence (AI) which has led to the introduction of a special research topic on Conversational Question Answering (CQA), wherein a system is required to understand the given context and then engages in multi-turn QA to satisfy the user's information needs. Whilst the focus of most of the existing research work is subjected to single-turn QA, the field of multi-turn QA has recently grasped attention and prominence owing to the availability of large-scale, multi-turn QA datasets and the development of pre-trained language models. With a good amount of models and research papers adding to the literature every year recently, there is a dire need of arranging and presenting the related work in a unified manner to streamline future research. This survey, therefore, is an effort to present a comprehensive review of the state-of-the-art research trends of CQA primarily based on reviewed papers from 2016-2021. Our findings show that there has been a trend shift from single-turn to multi-turn QA which empowers the field of Conversational AI from different perspectives. This survey is intended to provide an epitome for the research community with the hope of laying a strong foundation for the field of CQA.
Marketsinvestmentu.com

ICP Crypto: Is it Time to Buy Internet Computer Token at a Discount?

Before the recent crypto crash, it looked like the perfect time for ICP crypto to uplist to Coinbase. Heavy hitters like Ethereum and Bitcoin were riding at or near all-time highs. Even somewhat forgotten tokens like Ethereum Classic had been on bull runs. It proved to be ideal for anyone...
SoftwareValueWalk

Computer Vision Is Like Investing in the Internet in the ’90s

Did you hear that NASA put a self-driving car on Mars? Its Perseverance rover has been cruising around the red planet since February, and unlike previous space robots, this one features a big technological breakthrough: It drives itself!. Prior versions of the rover had to constantly stop and take static...
InternetWellsville Daily Reporter

Global internet outage knocks out Amazon, Reddit, Google, Instagram, Twitter

A widespread internet outage took down multiple websites Tuesday morning, including Amazon, Google, Reddit, CNN and USA TODAY. DownDetector, a site that tracks website outages, reported that a long list of sites, which also included Zoom, Youtube, Instagram, Twitter, Hulu, Spotify, Etsy and Paypal, started experiencing problems just after 5:30 a.m. EDT Tuesday.
Computersbbcgossip.com

Dfinity founder takes aim at Ethereum’s complex layer-two solutions

Dominic Williams, the founder of Dfinity and its Internet Computer, has slammed the scaling solutions put forward by Polkadot and Ethereum for offering a disjointed user experience. The self-described “blockchain maximalist” criticized Ethereum’s burgeoning ecosystem of second-layer scaling solutions, describing Ethereum as starting to resembling a ridiculously elaborate “Rube Goldberg...
MarketsInvestorPlace

ICP Crypto: Why Is Internet Computer Falling Today?

Internet Computer (CCC:ICP-USD) is taking a beating on Thursday despite a lack of recent news concerning the crypto. This has some crypto traders wondering why ICP crypto is falling today. The answer to that has little to do with the cryptocurrency itself and more to do with the general movement of the market.
Softwareinvezz.com

How to buy Internet Computer online

The Internet Computer offers the prospect of a whole new internet outside of the clutches of Big Tech. This guide explains why its cryptocurrency made such a big splash, and where to find it. This beginner’s guide teaches you everything you need to know about the Internet Computer. Learn about...
ComputersPosted by
Coinspeaker

1inch DApp Announces Its Own Limit Order Protocol Replacing 0x

The new 1inch Limit Order Protocol offers users extensive flexibility while reducing the trade execution costs as well as execution time considerably. Distributed decentralized network 1inch has unveiled its new innovative protocol dubbed 1inch Limit Order Protocol. It will be available on different blockchain networks like Polygon, Ethereum, and Binance Smart Chain.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Internet Computer Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $263.08 Million (ICP)

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 9th. One Internet Computer coin can currently be purchased for about $81.83 or 0.00221471 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $10.16 billion and approximately $263.08 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 22.9% lower against the US dollar.
Marketstechinvestornews.com

Internet Computer Price Tops $62.57 (ICP)

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002212 BTC. Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00054701 BTC. ...
ComputersNorman Transcript

Computers with privacy: Is it possible? Apple Macs

Much as I wish it wasn’t so, the mystique of the magic Apple Macintosh computer still runs deep in certain parts of our society. Because many people still don’t understand how computers work, or what they even are, they are easily conned into believing Apple Macs are magical devices somehow immune to many of the ills that befall other, mere mortal computers.
MarketsPosted by
Coinspeaker

Polygon Creators Release Explorer PolygonScan to Fetch Accurate Blockchain Data

Similar to Etherscan, PolygonScan will allow its users to fetch crucial data regarding tokens, addresses, prices, and activities on the Polygon blockchain. After the recent fundraise from tech billionaire Mark Cuban, Indian blockchain startup Polygon has accelerated its development further. On Wednesday, June 9, the Polygon creators released PolygonScan, a comprehensive blockchain explorer for the Polygon blockchain network.
SoftwarePosted by
Coinspeaker

Motoko, Programming Language for DApps on ICP, Goes Open Source

The transition for open-source public usage will not come without its challenges and the Motoko team realizes this fact. Motoko, the programming language designed to support the creation of DApps and smart contracts on the Internet Computer Protocol (ICP) is now open-sourced. The Motoko programming language has been under development for more than three years, and per the latest announcement, its full sources are now available under the Apache 2.0 License.