Dfinity Takes to AMA Reddit to Answer Questions on ICP Price Dip and Internet Computer Privacy
Dfinity team’s goal is to ensure that the Internet Computer is fully decentralized and not controlled by Dfinity or anybody else. Dfinity has responded to critics of its Internet Computer protocol’s (ICP) decentralization and privacy concerns on Reddit yesterday. Dfinity, the crypto and research team behind ICP in wake of the recent attack on their protocol, used the “Ask Me Anything” (AMA) feature on Reddit to reassure investors and the crypto space that, its project’s foundation does not have control over the majority of voting power, stressing on the decentralization feature, stating that it is a priority for the network as it moves forward. Internet Computer’s price at press time stood at $122.48, down 8.72% within the last 24 hours.www.coinspeaker.com