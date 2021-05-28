Cancel
Eye Recognition System Uses Brain-Computer Interface to Improve Non-Manual Control of Wheelchairs

Cover picture for the articleStudy in a Sentence: Researchers created a new brain-computer interface system that captures eye movements and classifies them using machine learning to predict patients’ intentions and wheelchair control commands. Healthy for Humans: Patients with severe paralysis such as those with late-stage amyotrophic lateral sclerosis or quadriplegia can benefit from wheelchairs...

Computersarxiv.org

Concurrent Learning Based Tracking Control of Nonlinear Systems using Gaussian Process

This paper demonstrates the applicability of the combination of concurrent learning as a tool for parameter estimation and non-parametric Gaussian Process for online disturbance learning. A control law is developed by using both techniques sequentially in the context of feedback linearization. The concurrent learning algorithm estimates the system parameters of structured uncertainty without requiring persistent excitation, which are used in the design of the feedback linearization law. Then, a non-parametric Gaussian Process learns unstructured uncertainty. The closed-loop system stability for the nth-order system is proven using the Lyapunov stability theorem. The simulation results show that the tracking error is minimized (i) when true values of model parameters have not been provided, (ii) in the presence of disturbances introduced once the parameters have converged to their true values and (iii) when system parameters have not converged to their true values in the presence of disturbances.
Computersarxiv.org

Distributed Control-Estimation Synthesis for Stochastic Multi-Agent Systems via Virtual Interaction between Non-neighboring Agents

This paper considers the optimal distributed control problem for a linear stochastic multi-agent system (MAS). Due to the distributed nature of MAS network, the information available to an individual agent is limited to its vicinity. From the entire MAS aspect, this imposes the structural constraint on the control law, making the optimal control law computationally intractable. This paper attempts to relax such a structural constraint by expanding the neighboring information for each agent to the entire MAS, enabled by the distributed estimation algorithm embedded in each agent. By exploiting the estimated information, each agent is not limited to interact with its neighborhood but further establishing the `virtual interactions' with the non-neighboring agents. Then the optimal distributed MAS control problem is cast as a synthesized control-estimation problem. An iterative optimization procedure is developed to find the control-estimation law, minimizing the global objective cost of MAS.
Sciencearxiv.org

A Computational Model of Representation Learning in the Brain Cortex, Integrating Unsupervised and Reinforcement Learning

A common view on the brain learning processes proposes that the three classic learning paradigms -- unsupervised, reinforcement, and supervised -- take place in respectively the cortex, the basal-ganglia, and the cerebellum. However, dopamine outbursts, usually assumed to encode reward, are not limited to the basal ganglia but also reach prefrontal, motor, and higher sensory cortices. We propose that in the cortex the same reward-based trial-and-error processes might support not only the acquisition of motor representations but also of sensory representations. In particular, reward signals might guide trial-and-error processes that mix with associative learning processes to support the acquisition of representations better serving downstream action selection. We tested the soundness of this hypothesis with a computational model that integrates unsupervised learning (Contrastive Divergence) and reinforcement learning (REINFORCE). The model was tested with a task requiring different responses to different visual images grouped in categories involving either colour, shape, or size. Results show that a balanced mix of unsupervised and reinforcement learning processes leads to the best performance. Indeed, excessive unsupervised learning tends to under-represent task-relevant features while excessive reinforcement learning tends to initially learn slowly and then to incur in local minima. These results stimulate future empirical studies on category learning directed to investigate similar effects in the extrastriate visual cortices. Moreover, they prompt further computational investigations directed to study the possible advantages of integrating unsupervised and reinforcement learning processes.
Carsarxiv.org

A guidance and maneuvering control system design with anti-collision using stream functions with vortex flows for autonomous marine vessels

Autonomous marine vessels are expected to avoid inter-vessel collisions and comply with the international regulations for safe voyages. This paper presents a stepwise path planning method using stream functions. The dynamic flow of fluids is used as a guidance model, where the collision avoidance in static environments is achieved by applying the circular theorem in the sink flow. We extend this method to dynamic environments by adding vortex flows in the flow field. The stream function is recursively updated to enable on the fly waypoint decisions. The vessel avoids collisions and also complies with several rules of the Convention on the International Regulations for Preventing Collisions at Sea. The method is conceptually and computationally simple and convenient to tune, and yet versatile to handle complex and dense marine traffic with multiple dynamic obstacles. The ship dynamics are taken into account, by using Bezier curves to generate a sufficiently smooth path with feasible curvature. Numerical simulations are conducted to verify the proposed method.
Technologyarxiv.org

Consistent Instance False Positive Improves Fairness in Face Recognition

Demographic bias is a significant challenge in practical face recognition systems. Existing methods heavily rely on accurate demographic annotations. However, such annotations are usually unavailable in real scenarios. Moreover, these methods are typically designed for a specific demographic group and are not general enough. In this paper, we propose a false positive rate penalty loss, which mitigates face recognition bias by increasing the consistency of instance False Positive Rate (FPR). Specifically, we first define the instance FPR as the ratio between the number of the non-target similarities above a unified threshold and the total number of the non-target similarities. The unified threshold is estimated for a given total FPR. Then, an additional penalty term, which is in proportion to the ratio of instance FPR overall FPR, is introduced into the denominator of the softmax-based loss. The larger the instance FPR, the larger the penalty. By such unequal penalties, the instance FPRs are supposed to be consistent. Compared with the previous debiasing methods, our method requires no demographic annotations. Thus, it can mitigate the bias among demographic groups divided by various attributes, and these attributes are not needed to be previously predefined during training. Extensive experimental results on popular benchmarks demonstrate the superiority of our method over state-of-the-art competitors. Code and trained models are available at this https URL.
Sciencearxiv.org

MoleHD: Automated Drug Discovery using Brain-Inspired Hyperdimensional Computing

Modern drug discovery is often time-consuming, complex and cost-ineffective due to the large volume of molecular data and complicated molecular properties. Recently, machine learning algorithms have shown promising results in virtual screening of automated drug discovery by predicting molecular properties. While emerging learning methods such as graph neural networks and recurrent neural networks exhibit high accuracy, they are also notoriously computation-intensive and memory-intensive with operations such as feature embeddings or deep convolutions. In this paper, we propose a viable alternative to neural network classifiers. We present MoleHD, a method based on brain-inspired hyperdimensional computing (HDC) for molecular property prediction. We first transform the SMILES presentation of molecules into feature vectors by SMILE-PE tokenizers pretrained on the ChEMBL database. Then, we develop HDC encoders to project such features into high-dimensional vectors that are used for training and inference. We perform an extensive evaluation using 30 classification tasks from 3 widely-used molecule datasets and compare MoleHD with 10 baseline methods including 6 SOTA neural network classifiers. Results show that MoleHD is able to outperform all the baseline methods on average across 30 classification tasks with significantly reduced computing cost. To the best of our knowledge, we develop the first HDC-based method for drug discovery. The promising results presented in this paper can potentially lead to a novel path in drug discovery research.
Austin, TXdallassun.com

Brain computer simulations can predict language recovery

Washington [US], June 5 (ANI): A team of researchers at the Boston University have been working to better understand how language and speech is processed in the brain, and how to best rehabilitate people who have lost their ability to communicate due to brain damage caused by a stroke, trauma, or another type of brain injury.
EngineeringNature.com

Bidirectional brain–computer interface aids robotic arm control

A new study reported in Science has shown that tactile sensations evoked by a brain–computer interface (BCI) can improve the ability to control a robotic arm. The technology, which was developed by Jennifer Collinger, Robert Gaunt and colleagues, could be particularly beneficial for people with tetraplegia who are unable to receive tactile feedback via peripheral stimulation.
ComputersScience Daily

Computers can now predict our preferences directly from our brain

A research team from the University of Copenhagen and University of Helsinki demonstrates it is possible to predict individual preferences based on how a person's brain responses match up to others. This could potentially be used to provide individually-tailored media content -- and perhaps even to enlighten us about ourselves.
Softwareimpactlab.com

Brain-Computer Interface Smashes Previous Record for Typing Speed

The ancient art of handwriting has just pushed the field of brain-computer interface (BCI) to the next level. Researchers have devised a system that allows a person to communicate directly with a computer from his brain by imagining creating handwritten messages. The approach enables communication at a rate more than twice as fast as previous typing-by-brain experiments.
Medical & BiotechDOT med

FieldLine launches MEG brain imaging system

Biotech developer FieldLine has launched the world’s first commercially available non-cryogenic, whole-head magnetoencephalography (MEG) system for functional brain imaging. The HEDscan system creates 3D videos of a subject’s brain activity that allow clinicians to better understand neurological conditions like PTSD and Alzheimer’s. "Traditional MEG technology uses a rigid helmet that...
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

Scene Text Detection And Recognition Using EAST And Tesseract

Detecting and Recognizing text for a given natural scene image using EAST and Tesseract Algorithms. 3.Datasets Available for Text Detection And Recognition. 4.Exploratory Data Analysis(EDA) 5.Methods of text detection before deep learning era. 6.EAST (Efficient Accurate Scene Text Detector) 7.Model Implementation. 8.Model Analysis & Model Quantization. 9.Deployment. 10.Future Work. 11.Reference.
ScienceEurekAlert

A Computational Look at How Genes Change the Human Brain

Liang Zhan, assistant professor of electrical and computer engineering at Pitt's Swanson School of Engineering, received a $500,000 CAREER award from the National Science Foundation to develop computational tools that improve our understanding of the human brain. In this project, he will leverage brain modular structure to study brain imaging...
TechnologyPosted by
American Council on Science and Health

My Subconscious Made Me Do It: Legal Issues of Brain-to-Computer Interface

As I’ve written recently, a spate of devices enabling people with quadriplegia to move their extremities have been approved by the FDA. These devices use electrodes implanted on the scalp, on the cortical surface (intracortical monitoring), or inserted within the brain to access and retrieve brain waves. The technology detects brain signals and pathways involved in the intention to move, translating them into commands that bypass neuro-muscular pathways to activate increasingly complex control of external devices. The technology is called Brain to Computer Interface or BCI.
Computerscoursera.org

Problem Solving Using Computational Thinking

Have you ever heard that computers "think"? Believe it or not, computers really do not think. Instead, they do exactly what we tell them to do. Programming is, "telling the computer what to do and how to do it." Before you can think about programming a computer, you need to...
arxiv.org

Using heterogeneity in semi-supervised transcription hypotheses to improve code-switched speech recognition

Modeling code-switched speech is an important problem in automatic speech recognition (ASR). Labeled code-switched data are rare, so monolingual data are often used to model code-switched speech. These monolingual data may be more closely matched to one of the languages in the code-switch pair. We show that such asymmetry can bias prediction toward the better-matched language and degrade overall model performance. To address this issue, we propose a semi-supervised approach for code-switched ASR. We consider the case of English-Mandarin code-switching, and the problem of using monolingual data to build bilingual "transcription models'' for annotation of unlabeled code-switched data. We first build multiple transcription models so that their individual predictions are variously biased toward either English or Mandarin. We then combine these biased transcriptions using confidence-based selection. This strategy generates a superior transcript for semi-supervised training, and obtains a 19% relative improvement compared to a semi-supervised system that relies on a transcription model built with only the best-matched monolingual data.
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

A New Anti-Facial Recognition System

Facial recognition software has become more and more powerful with improvements to deep learning. Correspondingly, the privacy concerns of facial recognition software have also increased. Many facial recognition systems build their databases by crawling publicly available pictures on the internet, meaning your face might be in some database somewhere without you knowing about it. One way to avoid this problem is to not post your face on the internet. However, in the age of social media, that might be infeasible. Another solution is to alter the image to trick the facial recognition software, while also maintaining image quality so that you can still use the image. This is the approach of the “LowKey” method devised by some researchers at the University of Maryland.
Sciencearxiv.org

Deep Transfer Learning for Brain Magnetic Resonance Image Multi-class Classification

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) is a principal diagnostic approach used in the field of radiology to create images of the anatomical and physiological structure of patients. MRI is the prevalent medical imaging practice to find abnormalities in soft tissues. Traditionally they are analyzed by a radiologist to detect abnormalities in soft tissues, especially the brain. The process of interpreting a massive volume of patient's MRI is laborious. Hence, the use of Machine Learning methodologies can aid in detecting abnormalities in soft tissues with considerable accuracy. In this research, we have curated a novel dataset and developed a framework that uses Deep Transfer Learning to perform a multi-classification of tumors in the brain MRI images. In this paper, we adopted the Deep Residual Convolutional Neural Network (ResNet50) architecture for the experiments along with discriminative learning techniques to train the model. Using the novel dataset and two publicly available MRI brain datasets, this proposed approach attained a classification accuracy of 86.40% on the curated dataset, 93.80% on the Harvard Whole Brain Atlas dataset, and 97.05% accuracy on the School of Biomedical Engineering dataset. Results of our experiments significantly demonstrate our proposed framework for transfer learning is a potential and effective method for brain tumor multi-classification tasks.