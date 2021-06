PGA Tour University was designed to streamline the process for college players to advance to the professional level, and two weeks ago the inaugural class was announced. This week the five players who earned Korn Ferry Tour membership through the end of the regular season made their professional debuts, with three players competing in the Korn Ferry Tour's BMW Charity Pro-Am and two at the PGA Tour's Palmetto Championship. Next week the 10 players who earned Forme Tour membership will begin their pro careers at the L&J Golf Championship.