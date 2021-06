The top golfers in the world face a familiar course in this week's PGA Tour major when they take on Torrey Pines in the 2021 U.S. Open. The course near San Diego has hosted the Farmers Insurance Open since 1968, but it will have a slightly different and tougher look when it hosts the US Open for the second time. The first time was in 2008, when Tiger Woods beat Rocco Mediate in an epic battle that ended in sudden death after an 18-hole playoff. Jon Rahm is the 10-1 favorite in the latest 2021 U.S. Open odds from William Hill Sportsbook, with Dustin Johnson the second favorite at 16-1, but who should you prioritize in your Fantasy golf rankings?