Beat Saber Interscope Mixtape DLC review: Top 40 for those of us approaching 40

By Nicholas Sutrich
Android Central
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeat Saber music packs are a rather eclectic mix of music types. While the original soundtracks (OST) and some of the DLC packs tend to sport a heavy electronic sound with intense tempos, much of the rest of the DLC packs change things up in substantial ways. In the case of the new Interscope Mixtape DLC — the first mixtape style pack, as Beat Games pointed out — features as wide a variety of music styles as there are music packs available for the game.

www.androidcentral.com
Kendrick Lamar
#Electronic Music#Edm Music#The Beat#Mixtape#Dlc#Beat Games#Interscope Records#Air Raid Vehicle#Party Rock Anthem
