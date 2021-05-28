Beat Saber Interscope Mixtape DLC review: Top 40 for those of us approaching 40

To all my BX n*ggas who completed the story, what DLC would you want to see?. I was having a talk with my shorty earlier and I thought I’d run the topic on here. But It almost seems like a no brainer but the same way they split the story into Ellie and Abby, I’d want a Tommy path. Let me play as mother fu*king Tommy on his war path fu*king up any and everything moving. I’m playing through the game again to platinum this sh*t, you know, the collectibles run. I’m early, at the part where Ellie and Dina come across the two dudes he tortured.