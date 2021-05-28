Scottish Archaeologists Discover Only Surviving Traces of Razed Medieval Town
Archaeologists have uncovered the remnants of four 14th- through 17th-century buildings off a highway near Bothwell, a satellite town of Glasgow, Scotland. As Jody Harrison reports for the Scottish Herald, a team from GUARD Archaeology surveyed the area in 2014 and 2015, ahead of planned improvements to the M8, M73 and M74 motorways. In addition to discovering traces of the “lost village of Netherton,” the researchers unearthed shards of medieval pottery, copper coins, tobacco pipes and other artifacts. Their findings are newly published in the journal Archaeology Reports Online.www.smithsonianmag.com