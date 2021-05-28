Scottish Archaeologists Discover Only Surviving Traces of Razed Medieval Town

The skeletons had been bent and folded up in piles — and scientists believe that's what kept them from being eroded by the archipelago's acidic soil. In preparation for a future housing project, officials in Gran-Terre, Guadeloupe, asked government researchers to comb the site for anything historically significant that could be erased. Although finding salvageable remains in the acidic soil of the volcanic region was unlikely, the National Institute for Preventative Archaeology Research (INRAP) found 113 pre-Columbian graves.