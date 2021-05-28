Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Funds recommended cutting equity exposure in May to lowest level this year

By Tushar Goenka
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05I35n_0aETgUMq00
Traders wearing masks work, on the first day of in-person trading since the closure during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 26, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Funds recommended the lowest equity exposure this year in May, citing risks from the expected pull-and-push between reflation trades and dovish central banks, but most respondents in Reuters polls said a near-term correction in stock markets was unlikely.

While global shares have see-sawed in May, with technology-related stocks taking a hit, the MSCI (.MIWD00000PUS) world equity index breached an all-time high and European bourses were near record highs, helped by policymakers allaying inflation concerns. read more

Still, Reuters polls of 35 fund managers and chief investment officers in the United States, Europe and Japan, taken May 10-27, showed the lowest recommended equity allocations since December - averaging 48.7% of the model global portfolio, down from over a three year high of 49.8% last month.

"We have entered an uncertain and riskier environment – volatility is rising and equity-bond correlation is turning positive. It is important to stay cautious and lock in some gains in risk assets," said Pascal Blanqué, group chief investment officer at Amundi, in Paris.

"Equities will do ok in absolute terms as long as inflation is not breaking the anchored territory. In stocks, investors should seek some protection against the bursting of the tech bubble. This means being cautious in interest rate sensitive shares, while preferring dividend yielding ones."

When asked about the likelihood of a correction in global stocks over the next three months, 57% of fund managers, or 12 of 21, said it was unlikely. While the remaining nine said it was likely.

"We still believe that the return potential for equities is skewed to the upside on a one-year year time horizon," said Craig Hoyda, senior quantitative analyst at Aberdeen Standard Investments.

"However, as the investment cycle matures, valuations rise and sentiment improves, prospective returns should steadily diminish."

In response to another question, 70% of 20 asset managers said a hunt for yield trades would sway financial markets over the next three months rather than safe-haven bets.

INFLATION

"Many of the factors supporting risky assets are and will remain in place over the (European) summer. The reopening of economies will continue to support the recovery in earnings," noted the investment team at Generali Investments Partners.

"On the other hand, we are aware of the increasing concerns over inflation and the possible implications on monetary policy. That said, we rather see these factors causing some volatility and possibly an acceleration of the rotation theme within equities towards value-exposed markets/sectors."

Echoing those views, findings of a separate Reuters poll of about 300 equity strategists showed world stocks were predicted to rise modestly this year, with a near-term correction unlikely.

In the latest polls, all 21 wealth managers in response to another question said corporate earnings would rise for the rest of the year, including over 65% of them expecting a significant rise. None predicted company earnings to decline.

"We will see a significant rise in corporate earnings. However, that is unlikely to be across all sectors but more likely from those that were hurt the most due to the lockdown," said Peter Lowman, chief investment officer at Investment Quorum.

"Given we are likely to see a pick up in consumer spending over the next few months there could be some significant upgrade in earnings for some of those consumer-led sectors."

Treasury yields were up on Thursday, bolstered by expectations for more debt issuance following a report which showed U.S. President Joe Biden was likely to announce a $6 trillion budget, the largest spending since the second world war. read more

Fund managers suggested an increase to fixed-income allocations to the highest this year, accounting for 40.3% of the balanced global portfolio, from 39.5% in the previous month, which was the lowest since February 2019.

While comments from multiple Federal Reserve officials have tried to calm inflation worries recently, policymakers have also signalled a possible start to talks to end the central bank's bond buying program. read more

"Inflation is taking the driver's seat of markets. It is difficult to see inflation just picking up for a few months and then returning to about 2% quickly. This is the start of a journey towards a period of higher inflation and lower growth compared to the current consensus," added Amundi's Blanqué.

"The consensus points to a Goldilocks scenario, buying into the view that this is a temporary inflation pick up, we think this is a risk. In the end, something structural is just something temporary that has lasted. Fears of inflation can become inflation."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

133K+
Followers
159K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Equities#Msci#European#Investment Quorum#Treasury
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Business
News Break
Federal Reserve
News Break
Economy
Country
Japan
News Break
Markets
Related
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Yuan inches up as markets await Fed policy decision, commentary

SHANGHAI, June 16 (Reuters) - China's yuan inched higher against the dollar on Wednesday in thin trade as investors stuck to the sidelines, awaiting the outcome of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting for clues on its policy trajectory. The dollar held near a one-month high against a basket of currencies as investors wondered if the Fed might alter the language on its stimulus following a recent jump in U.S. inflation. Any changes to the Fed's rhetoric could bring more volatility to major currencies, equities and bond markets as many economies are still struggling to recover from pandemic-induced slumps. Prior to the market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at a three-week low of 6.4078 per dollar, 8 pips weaker than the previous fix of 6.407. In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4040 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4039 at midday, 31 pips firmer than the previous late session close. The onshore spot yuan swung in an extremely thin range of less than 30 pips in the morning session, reflecting caution ahead of the Fed's decision later in the day (1800 GMT) and Chair Jerome Powell's news conference (1830 GMT) Some analysts and market participants said that even if some U.S. economic data were not solid enough to force the Fed to start tapering any time soon, they could affirm a recovery in the world's largest economy was on track, which could alleviate upward pressure on the yuan. "If U.S. and Europe recover their production, it would imply less demand for some Chinese goods. A moderation in China's export growth and smaller trade balances may ease some CNY's appreciation pressure," said Marco Sun, chief financial markets analyst at MUFG Bank in Shanghai. Sun expects a smaller chance of sustained one-way appreciation of the yuan in coming months. The yuan's strong rally to three-year highs against the dollar in May prompted a flurry of warnings from policymakers about speculative bets on the currency, prompting a slight pullback and more cautious trade. Separately, Guan Tao, a former senior official at China's foreign exchange regulator, warned that long-term appreciation in the yuan could have a large negative impact on China's economy even if there was no substantial effect on the country's exports in the short-term. By midday, the global dollar index stayed flat at 90.533 from the previous close of 90.533, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.4048 per dollar. The yuan market at 0419 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4078 6.407 -0.01% Spot yuan 6.4039 6.407 0.05% Divergence from -0.06% midpoint* Spot change YTD 1.94% Spot change since 2005 29.24% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 97.82 97.76 0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 90.533 90.533 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.4048 -0.01% * Offshore 6.5631 -2.37% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Kim Coghill)
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Asia currencies slip as focus turns to Fed

* Rupiah falls for 3rd straight day * Singapore stocks hit lowest since June 4 * Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E * Asian stock markets: tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4 By Shashwat Awasthi June 16 (Reuters) - Most emerging Asian currencies weakened slightly against the dollar on Wednesday, as markets awaited the end of the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day meeting which could offer a clearer timeline for a shift from its ultra-loose policy. The Indonesian rupiah and the Philippine peso gave up about 0.2% each, while the Singapore dollar and the Thai baht edged 0.1% lower against a steady dollar. Indications of when the Fed will start tapering its bond-buying programme and raise interest rates will be key for investors and regional central banks, as well as its comments about quickening inflation which the Fed has called transitory. "A bit more clarity can't come soon enough," Frederic Neumann, co-head of Asian economics research at HSBC, said of the Fed's plan to eventually exit its current policy settings. "Central banks in Asia are certainly watching with a keen eye. Once the road-map of the Fed's exit becomes clearer, and initial market repercussions have been digested, it will open the door for policy adjustments across the region." Regional central banks have kept interest rates at record lows and maintained an accommodative policy stance this year as waves of fresh coronavirus infections threaten to stymie a sustained economic rebound. But while Bank Indonesia and Taiwan's central bank are expected to leave rates unchanged this week, minutes of a May policy meeting by the Bank of Korea showed a majority of its board favoured reining back stimulus. Flows into Asian bonds, spurred recently by lower U.S. Treasury yields and a weaker greenback, could also be pressured by a steepening U.S. rates curve from the Fed's tapering, according to strategists at Singapore's DBS bank. "Rates/bonds of countries that run current account deficits, relatively more dependent on external funding, higher foreign bond ownership and still reliant on central bank bond purchases could see relatively more bear-steepening pressures," they said. Among regional stocks, Singapore's benchmark index gave up gains made in the previous session and slid 0.8%. South Korea's KOSPI, however, hit an all-time high, as foreigners were net buyers of shares on the main index. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are up 2.1 basis points at 6.439%. ** Top losers on the Singapore STI include Singapore Airlines down 2%, CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust down 1.9%, and Sembcorp Industries down 1.8%. ** Indonesia raised 10 trillion rupiah ($701.3 million) from an Islamic bond auction on Tuesday. Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0324 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD % Japan -0.02 -6.22 -0.32 6.93 China +0.05 +1.94 -0.51 1.88 India 0.00 -0.34 0.00 13.50 Indonesia -0.25 -1.54 0.29 2.14 Malaysia -0.06 -2.37 0.13 -2.69 Philippines -0.20 -0.30 -0.08 -2.36 S.Korea -0.08 -2.84 0.52 13.99 Singapore -0.05 -0.50 -0.77 10.79 Taiwan +0.07 +3.07 -0.07 17.83 Thailand -0.10 -3.85 -0.09 11.83 ($1 = 14,260.0000 rupiah) (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Investors await Fed's take on inflation worries

FILE PHOTO: Passersby wearing protective masks walk past an electronic board showing Japan's Nikkei average, the exchange rate between Japanese yen against the U.S. dollar and other world's benchmarks outside a brokerage, amid the coronavirus disease (CO. Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here.
Marketsopalesque.com

Insurance segments exposures to hedge funds increase 6% in 2020

The life/annuity and property/casualty insurance segments increased their exposures to hedge funds, leading to an overall 6% increase in insurance industry investments in 2020. According to the latest AM Best report, during 2020 the hedge fund market did not fall as far as the public markets and recovered more quickly...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX slip on Fed day, won bats off hawkish c.bank minutes

* Rupiah falls for third straight day * Singapore stocks hit lowest since June 4 * Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E * Asian stock markets: tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4 By Shashwat Awasthi June 16 (Reuters) - Indonesia's rupiah led minor losses amongst Asian currencies on Wednesday, as markets settled in to await the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting that could determine the interest rate path for central banks across Asia. The rupiah weakened for the third straight session, down 0.2% on the eve of the Indonesian central bank's policy meeting, as the U.S. dollar index hovered near one-month highs. The firm dollar also kept the Philippine peso and the Thai baht 0.1% lower, while the Singapore dollar and Malaysian ringgit were flat. Given that developing countries benefit from a weaker dollar and lower U.S. Treasury yields, investors are hoping for some clarity from the Fed in terms of its policy tightening path. A hawkish message could well set off market volatility across emerging markets. "Once the road-map of the Fed's exit becomes clearer, and initial market repercussions have been digested, it will open the door for policy adjustments across the region," said Frederic Neumann, co-head of Asian economics research at HSBC. While Asian central banks have so far kept policy settings loose, minutes of a May policy meeting by the Bank of Korea released on Tuesday showed that a majority of its board favoured reining back stimulus. Citi analysts said in a note they expected South Korea to hike its 0.5% rate earlier than anticipated, starting from October, noting that faster post-COVID-19 economic normalisation this year "would generate stronger domestic demand and more demand-side inflation". The won, however, didn't react much and Citi said markets had now priced two rate hikes by end-March 2022. But Seoul's KOSPI equity index hit a record high as foreigners appeared to buy the economic recovery message and were net buyers of shares. Indonesia and Taiwan are expected to leave rates unchanged at record lows this week. Strategists at Singapore's DBS bank warned that any steepening of the U.S. rates curve stemming from the Fed meeting carried risks for Asian bonds, which have recently received robust inflows. "Rates/bonds of countries that run current account deficits, relatively more dependent on external funding, higher foreign bond ownership and still reliant on central bank bond purchases could see relatively more bear-steepening pressures," they said. Singapore's benchmark index gave up gains made in the previous session and slid 0.7%. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are up 1.7 basis points at 6.435%. ** Top losers on the Singapore STI include Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Holdings down 2.1%, Singapore Airlines down 2%, and Sembcorp Industries down 1.8%. ** Indonesia raised 10 trillion rupiah ($701.3 million) from an Islamic bond auction on Tuesday. Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0708 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD % Japan +0.08 -6.13 -0.51 6.73 China +0.11 +2.00 -1.06 1.32 India -0.05 -0.39 -0.48 12.95 Indonesia -0.18 -1.44 0.00 1.84 Malaysia +0.00 -2.31 0.05 -2.77 Philippines -0.06 -0.17 -0.05 -2.33 S.Korea -0.02 -2.77 0.62 14.10 Singapore +0.03 -0.42 -0.67 10.89 Taiwan -0.08 +2.93 -0.37 17.48 Thailand -0.10 -3.85 0.49 12.48 ($1 = 14,260.0000 rupiah) (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sujata Rao and Rashmi Aich)
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Debut EU recovery fund bond rallies sharply, investors await Fed

* EU bond backing recovery fund rallies sharply day after issuance. June 16 (Reuters) - The first bond sold backing the EU’s COVID-19 recovery fund rallied strongly a day after issuance on Wednesday, while euro area government bond yields dipped as investors awaited the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s policy meeting.
BusinessLife Style Extra

London midday: Stocks pare gains ahead of Fed, after UK inflation

(Sharecast News) - London stocks had pared gains by midday on Wednesday as investors digested news that inflation jumped past the Bank of England's 2% target in May for the first time in nearly two years and looked ahead to the latest policy announcement from the Federal Reserve. The FTSE...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Dollar jumps after Fed pulls interest rate hikes into 2023

LONDON, June 16 (Reuters) - The dollar jumped to a near six-week high on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve brought forward its projections for the first post-pandemic interest rate hikes into 2023, citing an improved health situation and dropping a long-standing reference that the crisis was weighing on the economy. read more.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Wall Street dips as Fed officials project rate hikes for 2023

June 16 (Reuters) - The three main Wall Street indexes all fell on Wednesday, as U.S. Federal Reserve officials unnerved investors with indications that they are projecting interest rate hikes for 2023, which was earlier than investors had expected. New projections saw a majority of 11 of 18 U.S. central...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-UK inflation expectations well-anchored -Sunak

LONDON, June 16 (Reuters) - Inflation expectations in Britain are well anchored around the Bank of England’s target of 2%, finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Wednesday after data showed inflation broke above the target for the first time in nearly two years. Sunak said there was no sign that...
StocksPosted by
IBTimes

European And US Stocks Hesitant Before Fed Rate Call

European and US stock markets marked time on Wednesday as investors brace for fresh signals from the US Federal Reserve on its stimulus policy. London stocks added 0.2 percent, trimming earlier gains that saw it hit a post-pandemic high on news of soaring UK inflation. The pound rose as a...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar hits 7-week low as Fed plays catch-up with BoC

(Adds strategist quotes and details throughout; updates prices) * Canadian dollar weakens 0.7% against the greenback * Touches its weakest level since May 6 at 1.2279 * Canada's annual inflation rate accelerates to 3.6% in May * Canadian government bond yields rise across the curve By Fergal Smith TORONTO, June 16 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened by the most in four months against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday as the Federal Reserve brought forward its projections for the first post-pandemic interest rate hikes, closing the gap between it and the Bank of Canada. Fed policymakers at the median now see the first rate increase coming in 2023 instead of 2024, while the central bank opened the debate on when and how it may be appropriate to start tapering its massive bond-buying program. Canada's central bank has already begun to taper quantitative easing and has signaled it could begin lifting its key rate from a record low of 0.25% in the second half of next year. "The market was certain that the Bank of Canada would be the first to hike rates by a considerable margin," said Adam Button, chief currency analyst at ForexLive. "Now the Federal Reserve has had a change of heart and could be hiking sooner than believed." The Canadian dollar was trading 0.7% lower at 1.2277 to the greenback, or 81.45 U.S. cents, its biggest decline since February. It touched its weakest level since May 6 at 1.2279. Earlier this month, it notched a six-year high at 1.2007. Canada's annual inflation rate accelerated to 3.6% in May from 3.4% in April, driven by surging shelter and passenger vehicles prices, Statistics Canada said. That was slightly ahead of analyst expectations and the highest since May 2011. Oil , one of Canada's major exports, notched its highest level since October 2018 at $72.99 a barrel before settling at $72.15, up three cents on the day. Canadian government bond yields rose across the curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year was up 4.9 basis points at 1.432%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Alistair Bell)
StocksPosted by
Reuters

'Meme' stock prices may not properly reflect demand -NYSE president

NEW YORK, June 16 (Reuters) - The prices of so-called meme stocks may be distorted because the majority of trades in those names are executed away from public exchanges where share price formation occurs, the head of the New York Stock Exchange said on Wednesday. “Meme stocks,” which often start...
Stockssamachar-news.com

Sensex, Nifty fall from record highs, investors eye US Fed meet | Markets News

Mumbai: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty retreated from record high levels on Wednesday following intense selling in Reliance and HDFC twins as investors turned cautious ahead of the outcome of the US Federal Reserve’s policy meeting. The 30-share BSE index ended 271.07 points or 0.51 per cent lower at 52,501.98....
CurrenciesCoinTelegraph

Diversification into Bitcoin a ‘prudent move,’ says Bloomberg strategist

Bitcoin (BTC) price has retreated by more than 40% after topping out near $65,000 in mid-April. But that is not enough to derail the flagship cryptocurrency's long-term bull trend, especially as global markets grapple with declining national currencies and the prospect of a commodity market crash. So believes Mike McGlone,...