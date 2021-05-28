Cancel
Madagascar May Be Stronghold for Ancient Fish With 420-Million-Year History

By Elizabeth Gamillo
Smithonian
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the 1980s, when demand in Asia for shark fins increased, fishermen in southwestern Madagascar began to cast mesh gillnets in deeper waters. However, instead of just sharks, the retrieved walls of netting brought up various Indian Ocean coelacanths. Unintentionally, the fisherman had discovered a previously unknown population of a fish that can be traced back 420 million years. Now, in a March study published in the South African Journal of Science, researchers write that Madagascar may be an epicenter for the critically endangered fish and a source for other populations, reports Tony Carnie for Mongabay.

