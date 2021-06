Amazon have confirmed the dates of this year's Amazon Prime Day sale today, slating the annual deals fest for June 21st-22nd later this month. This puts Amazon Prime Day back in its usual mid-year spot, after last year's event ended up being delayed to October due to Covid-19. With just a few weeks to go before Prime Day kicks off, here's what you can expect to see from this year's Prime Day sale, as well as our top recommendations on what kind of deals you should be looking out for if you want to give your PC some great value upgrades.