Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Malaa draws open the ‘Year Zero’ remix LP curtain with take on Tchami, Gunna’s ‘Praise’

By Rachel Narozniak
dancingastronaut.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Praise” is precisely what Malaa can be expected to elicit from Tchami and the rest of the Confession camp. The masked maven continues his 2021 tradition of tying his name to others’ originals with the drama-dressed spin, which trails his March recasting of Petit Biscuit and Diplo‘s “Pick Your Battles” and his February edit of Alison Wonderland and Valentino Khan‘s “Anything.” Doubling as Malaa’s third re-inventive endeavor of the calendar year and the Year Zero remix LP’s first peek of sound, Malaa’s “Praise” take finds him flexing his crepuscular house muscle, dousing the original in his idiosyncratic signature, and setting a high bar for the Year Zero conversions yet to come along the way.

dancingastronaut.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Diplo
Person
Tchami
Person
Alison Wonderland
Person
Valentino Khan
Person
Gunna
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Year Zero#Petit Biscuit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Remix
News Break
Music
Related
Musicdjcity.com

Ashanti’s ‘Only U’ Remixed by HUNDRD PCT: DJcity Exclusive

DJcity remixer DJ Valid has been releasing tracks under the name HUNDRD PCT, a side project made to explore the soulful side of house music. One of the latest releases from the project is his remix of Ashanti‘s 2004 hit “Only U.”. “I enjoy playing older R&B flipped into house...
Musicmagneticmag.com

Shura Shares Summer-Funk Filled Remixed Of Jimmy Smash’s "August"

English songwriter and production genius Shura has stepped up to remix one of our favorite EP’s so far this year, bringing her own twist to "August" by Jimmy Smash. The original was a catchy piece of alt-pop 80’s nostalgia, but Shura has brought out an undeniable level of funk to proceedings.
Musicdancingastronaut.com

The Brothers Macklovitch take a two-step approach to Tchami’s ‘Damaged Hearts’

With two-step finesse, The Brothers Macklovitch impress their polished sonic signature on Tchami and Todd Edwards’ Year Zero finisher, “Damaged Hearts.” The viscous, honeyed original offered respite from the future house, beat-driven constructs that laced together the first half—and then some—of the Confession curator’s debut album, dubbed Dancing Astronaut‘s 2020 Album of the Year.
Musicedmsauce.com

Sparkee Impresses As Remix Competition Winner of Tiësto’s “The Business”

Canadian artist and guitarist, Sparkee wins Tiësto’s remix contest with his groovy rendition of “The Business.” Back in March, Tiësto announced a remix competition for his new track, “The Business” with Label Radar offering one winner an official release on Atlantic Records along with $7,000 worth of studio gear and plugins. Of all of the producers that entered the competition (over 3000 producers) Sparkee took the cake and won the competition with his unique and fresh take on the original track. Since it's release, Sparkee's remix has already amassed well over 900,000 streams. Tiësto announced Sparkee as the winner of the remix contest on his Instagram page, take a look here to check it out!
MusicYour EDM

Skrillex Uploaded His Legendary “Cinema” Remix 10 Years Ago Today

Thinking back on the past decade of dance music, a lot of it turns out to be a blur. From the advent of trap in the EDM scene, to the rise of future bass, producers like Flume, Oliver Heldens, Martin Garrix, and more, a lot happened. But looking back at ten years ago today, something truly magical happened… Skrillex uploaded his remix of Benny Benassi’s “Cinema” to YouTube for the first time.
Musicedmidentity.com

STAR SEED Delivers Their Debut EP on Ophelia

STAR SEED creates an absolutely magical atmosphere with their eight-track, debut EP, Innerspace, which is out now on Ophelia Records!. Electronic duo STAR SEED was formed only last year but in that short time have made a lasting impression in the dance music scene. Tracks such as “Escape,” “The Only Thing,” and “I’m Outside” have captivated listeners with the raw emotion and truly unique display of sound design found within them. You can’t help but be whisked away to a divine land when listening through one of their songs.
UEFAedm.com

Martin Garrix Teases Festival Remix of U2 Collaboration, "We Are The People"

As the UEFA EURO 2020 soccer tournament finally commences after postponement due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the tourney's official anthem has also been released. It came courtesy of EDM superstar Martin Garrix, who teamed up with Bono and The Edge of U2 for a massive collaboration that won't soon be forgotten.
Musicravejungle.com

Monolink releases sophomore album ‘Under Darkening Skies’

When we sense impending waves of change, it usually presents itself as a weariness towards the unknown, hope for the start of something new, and the possibility of personal and societal evolution – leaving us anxious and altogether unprepared. For Monolink, the tides are indeed turning, and he stands tall,...
Theater & Danceedmidentity.com

Dance to Trance and Listen to This EDCLV 2021 quantumVALLEY Playlist

In honor of the dazzling EDC Las Vegas 2021 lineup, we’ve curated a playlist for each stage starting with the sounds of quantumVALLEY!. Words alone simply won’t do justice for the elation we’re all feeling as the gates for EDC Las Vegas officially open on October 22, especially after a year of worldwide panic and loss. Many of us thought that we would never be able to pick up the pieces but here we are, getting ready to converge once again, under the electric sky. To celebrate the homecoming we’re taking this week to deliver a playlist from each major stage, beginning with quantumVALLEY!
Musicweraveyou.com

Justin Jay and Claude VonStroke step outside the box to deliver wacky new EP ‘Oh’

When creativity has no barriers and stereotypes are nothing but an ugly word, it is possible to produce genuine and unusual material. ‘Oh‘ is the expected reaction and also the name of the new EP that unites the unique personalities of Justin Jay and Claude VonStroke. Dirtybird boss and the label prodigy decided not to take themselves too seriously and blur the outlines to deliver an album that honours the philosophy of this groundbreaking imprint. ‘Oh’ is pressed on a white label disc, displaying only a hand-drawn little dirty bird.
Musicdancingastronaut.com

Matisse & Sadko, Lovespeake epitomize summer house with ‘OK’

Right as summer makes its ceremonial admission, Matisse & Sadko are temporarily stepping beyond the STMPD RCRDS gates to yield a well-timed, unsuspecting crossover with Lovespeake on Spinnin’ Records. In a revalidation of their pledge to make monthly release ring go-rounds that trails their Alex Aris reunion on Martin Garrix’s label, the Russian brothers are now shaking up their discography with “OK.”
Musicthehypemagazine.com

GG Magree Fuses Heartfelt Lyrics with Rock and Trap Influences on New Single “Loving You Kills Me” Out Now on Dim Mak

Following her stunning 2020’s debut on Dim Mak with “Nervous Habits,” featuring Joey Fleming, GG Magree returns to Steve Aoki’s label with her new single “Loving You Kills Me,” an emotive gem that fuses rock and trap influences. Opening with moody guitar chords, Magree’s heartfelt vocals immediately shine through as she belts out lyrics that paint a picture of loving someone so much that it hurts. The track’s bass-heavy, electric drop adds a dark and gritty edge to the otherwise romantic context, letting the world know that GG Magree is much more than just another pretty voice. The Australian powerhouse formerly made a name for herself through the raucous “Frontlines” with Zeds Dead & NGHTMRE, “Ghost” with Jauz or “Save My Grave” with Zeds Dead & DNMO. Read more about GG’s inspiration behind “Loving You Kills Me” below:
Musicdancingastronaut.com

Kayzo forges bass and pop-punk blend on new single ‘Poison’ with Paris Shadows

Kayzo continues to break genre barriers as his latest collaboration “Poison” with Paris Shadows lands on his own label Welcome Records. The Texas-born DJ has continued to add to a stocky list of pop-punk collaborators having intertwined with the likes of Frank Zummo, Papa Roach, Kyle Pavone, Matty Mullins, Alex Gaskarth, and more as “Poison” follows up on Kayzo’s menacing remix of Illenium‘s collaboration with iann dior, “First Time.”
MusicEDMTunes

Skrillex, Noisia, Josh Pan, and Dylan Brady Team Up On ‘Supersonic (My Existence)’

Skrillex takes a haunting but talented turn by releasing his new track ‘Supersonic (my Existence)’ which is a mega-collaboration alongside powerhouses Noisia, Josh Pan, and 100 Gecs‘ Dylan Brady. Skrillex is known for leading the industry in new styles of electronic music and he is continuing to do just that with the wave of his new releases.
Musicthis song is sick

Dreamers Delight Shares Dreamy Future Bass Gem “The Journey,” Announces New EP

Dreamers Delight is on a hot streak. The Denver based producer and DJ has put together a string of dope releases recently, and his latest, “The Journey,” comes with an announcement of a new body of work. Dreamers Delight has officially unveiled plans for a new EP titled Atlas, which is set to drop later this summer on August 13, via Nettwerk Records.
Musicedmidentity.com

Find a Darker Groove with This EDCLV 2021 neonGARDEN Playlist

In honor of the dazzling EDC Las Vegas 2021 lineup, we’ve curated a playlist for each stage and today we bring you the sounds of the neonGARDEN!. Welcome back to our special playlist mini-series where we will be delivering you curated beats from each major stage at EDC Las Vegas 2021. Yesterday, we sent you straight up to trance heaven with the music of quantumVALLEY and today we’re tunneling deep into the underground to bring you the sounds of neonGARDEN, the Factory 93 Experience. This is the stage to be if you need to get your house and techno fix – and from the looks of the lineup, you may as well strap yourself in tight for what will be the ride of your life!
Musicmxdwn.com

Your Old Droog Shares Previously Unreleased Collaborative Single With MF DOOM

Your Old Droog has released “Dropout Boogie,” a previously unreleased collaboration with MF DOOM, whose passing was tragically announced last December by family members. The two had previously collaborated on Your Old Droogss’ “BDE” and “RST,” which were both released in 2019 and featured Mach-Hommy. This latest track was produced...
Musicdancingastronaut.com

Jon Casey, capshun stay lucid on ‘Fever Dream’

Capshun and Jon Casey—profiled in Dancing Astronaut’s 5 Under 15K, a feature that spotlights rising acts with 15K or fewer Soundcloud or Spotify followers—are a veritable “Fever Dream” on Jadū Dala. The tie-up brings the heat with a slow and syncopated chant that fluidly evolves into an assembly of building kicks. Packaged with crowd-pleasing bass, “Fever Dream” is available to stream below.
Musicsubstreammagazine.com

Point Blank Music School: The Place That Made Claude VonStroke, Nicole Moudaber & Gareth Wyn

EDM is known for cutting-edge technology, endless hits to keep us dancing all night long and giving us some of the most iconic individuals in music history. The creation of legends starts with learning the craft and unlocking your endless potential. Some of the biggest names in the business can accredit only one place to their monumental success, being a student at Point Blank Music School.