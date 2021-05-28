Malaa draws open the ‘Year Zero’ remix LP curtain with take on Tchami, Gunna’s ‘Praise’

In honor of the dazzling EDC Las Vegas 2021 lineup, we’ve curated a playlist for each stage and today we bring you the sounds of the neonGARDEN!. Welcome back to our special playlist mini-series where we will be delivering you curated beats from each major stage at EDC Las Vegas 2021. Yesterday, we sent you straight up to trance heaven with the music of quantumVALLEY and today we’re tunneling deep into the underground to bring you the sounds of neonGARDEN, the Factory 93 Experience. This is the stage to be if you need to get your house and techno fix – and from the looks of the lineup, you may as well strap yourself in tight for what will be the ride of your life!