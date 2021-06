After the release of his latest tune “Lloro Yo,” Belgian artist HVMZA swung by to chat about his Turkish and Arabic roots and plenty more!. If there’s one thing that holds true about dance music, it’s that artists can come from all walks of life with their influences in tow to create some sensational music – and that’s exactly what HVMZA has done. This rising Belgian artist continues to craft up some stunning releases for house music lovers to consume that incorporate a range of styles from afro, tech, and deep house to hip-hop and traditional African music. Pair that with his Turkish and Arabic roots and the combination is one hefty helping of beats that you’ll quickly fall in love with.