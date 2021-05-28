Cancel
Alabama State

Know Before You Go: Most Shocking Speed Traps in Alabama

By Mary K
 20 days ago
Nothing is worse than seeing those flashing lights in your rearview mirror, especially when you are headed out of town for a nice long holiday weekend. Your heart sinks to your stomach. Been there, done that. Don’t be that person this Memorial Day holiday weekend. I’ve collected some information from...

105.1 The Block is the number one Spot for non-Stop Hip Hop and R&B along with the latest local news for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1051theblock.com/
Tuscaloosa, AL
105.1 The Block

If Tuscaloosa, Alabama Had One Of These Stores, I’d Never Leave

Recently, I took my first ever trip out west to Texas. While in Houston, I went to this store and it changed my life. When I got to my Airbnb I realized I forgot a few essential items. Isn’t that the worst?! How do you forget something like socks, mouthwash, or even the shower essentials? For me, a Bluetooth speaker falls under bathroom essentials so I had to make a run to the closest store.
Alabama State
105.1 The Block

Black Excellence: Danielle Edison, Her Story Inspired West Alabama’s Bottoms Up Diaper Bank

Danielle Edison is Black Excellence. The Bottoms Up Diaper Bank is special to Edison because it was inspired by the desire to serve others. The idea to help other families was created from a real-life experience when she found herself in need of diaper assistance. She searched for diaper assistance programs but had no luck. Edison believes that people should know that “just because you have an income, does not mean you don’t need assistance.”
Alabama State
105.1 The Block

Does ANYONE Know What This Sign Means in Northport, Alabama?

A traffic sign at a busy Northport intersection seems to sow confusion among drivers in West Alabama. Where is this sign--and what does it mean?. You may have noticed a yellow sign at the intersection of Highway 82 (McFarland Boulevard) and Highway 43. This traffic sign is right by the Northport Civic Center, and the lettering on the sign simply reads "KEEP MOVING."
Alabama State
105.1 The Block

Flash Flood Watch Issued for North-Central Alabama, Including Tuscaloosa County

The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a FLASH FLOOD WATCH for much of north and central Alabama until 10 p.m. Wednesday. Flood Watch National Weather Service Birmingham AL 1052 AM CDT Wed Jun 9 2021 Marion-Lamar-Fayette-Winston-Walker-Blount-Pickens-Tuscaloosa- Jefferson- Including the cities of Double Springs, Sulligent, Birmingham, Fayette, Oneonta, Tuscaloosa, Vernon, Hoover, Hamilton, Jasper, and Carrollton 1052 AM CDT Wed Jun 9 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING... The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of central Alabama, northwest Alabama and west central Alabama, including the following areas, in central Alabama, Blount, Jefferson and Walker. In northwest Alabama, Marion and Winston. In west central Alabama, Fayette, Lamar, Pickens and Tuscaloosa. * Until 10 PM CDT this evening. * Heavy rainfall has impacted portions of the watch area. Additional heavy rainfall is expected to affect portions of the watch area this afternoon and evening that may result in localized flooding. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
Alabama State
105.1 The Block

Kids Eat Free On Sundays At Moe’s In Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Is it me or is it always hard trying to figure out dinner ideas? Having children only makes the situation worse financially. I've got some good news for all parents in Tuscaloosa. Your kids can get Sunday dinner for free in West Alabama. Moe's at 2312 McFarland Blvd E in Tuscaloosa serves free food to all kids every Sunday. Can you imagine how much money this is going to save parents around Tuscaloosa?