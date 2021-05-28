Cancel
Lorena’s ‘Alcance’

By Julia Rocha
latinousa.org
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne year after her passing, we remember the life and explore the legacy of Lorena Borjas, known as the mother of the translatina community in Queens, New York. When pioneering trans activist Lorena Borjas first arrived in the U.S. in late May of 1981, she found both community and an epidemic. Cristina Herrera, one of Lorena’s oldest friends, remembers: “We were seeing more of our peers become HIV-positive. But at the same time, we were not focusing on that aspect of living. We were just trying to really make the most out of our lives because we lived like we didn’t know if we were going to be around a year from then.”

www.latinousa.org
