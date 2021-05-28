Lorena’s ‘Alcance’

It is a truth now well known that New York, under the cover-your-ass leadership of one Andrew Cuomo, utterly and completely botched their COVID-19 response. This is something we have covered repeatedly ever since last year, when New York kept posting astronomically high numbers of deaths, especially among the elderly. And the governor had signed an order to send back COVID-infected patients back to their nursing home facilities. It took only a couple of months for the Daily Caller to uncover something that would take the rest of the media almost another year to realize – New York was undercounting the COVID deaths that were coming from nursing homes. With the order to send patients back to nursing homes now a political liability, it was quietly deleted and the Cuomo administration thought that would be the end of it.