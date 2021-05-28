Garmin Approach S12 review: simple and affordable golf watch

The Forerunner 55 is an entry-level running watch that's thoughtfully designed for those who are starting to take their workouts more seriously, or taking a step up from a basic fitness tracker. It looks very much like its predecessor, the Forerunner 45, and we would have preferred to see an upgraded screen, but it's a design that works well overall, and is particularly suited to new users. The new workout suggestions are also a great addition for beginners, as are the recommended rest times at the end of a workout. There are a few drawbacks (mostly due to the lack of screen real estate for showing detailed data), and the differences aren't enough to justify upgrading from the Forerunner 45, but it's a great entry point to the wonderful world of running watches.