Garmin Approach S12 review: simple and affordable golf watch
The Garmin Approach S12 is the latest generation of the company’s golf watch line-up. It’s also another at the entry level, and will cost £179.99. As golf watches go that’s pretty reasonable – although still a sizeable outlay for those occasional golfers that simply want a bit more data out on the course. For those people, smartwatches like the Apple Watch SE and Wear OS devices will be of appeal, which offer better all-day wear and smart features, and will do golf yardages via free apps like Hole 19.www.wareable.com