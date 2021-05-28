Ottawa man facing cocaine charges after Tri-Dent arrest
OTTAWA – An Ottawa man is being held at the LaSalle County Jail after an investigation by the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team into cocaine sales in the area. On Wednesday afternoon they say the LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office took 22-year-old Adrian C. Huynh into custody in the 800 block of West McKinley Road in Ottawa and charged him with Unlawful Delivery of a Controlled Substance. Huynh is being held on a $500,000 bond.www.walls102.com