A Canadian company that makes “green” fertilizer out of municipal treated water streams says it is increasing its investment in the St. Louis area. On November 3, 2020, Ostara Nutrients Recovery Technologies Inc. announced that it had agreed to buy a granulation facility and terminal on the Mississippi River in St. Louis from Bruce Oakley Inc. The two companies signed a letter of intent for the purchase of the assets. Ostara now plans to lease a property adjacent to the facility to manufacture its signature product, a fertilizer it markets under the name Crystal Green.