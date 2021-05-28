Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Canada’s National Bank beats profit forecasts with lower provisions, lending growth

By Nichola Saminather, Noor Zainab Hussain
Metro International
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -National Bank of Canada beat analysts’ second-quarter profit estimates on Friday, driven by higher earnings in its personal and commercial business and a large drop in funds set aside to cover potential loan losses. National Bank became the fifth Canadian bank to beat expectations for earnings in the quarter...

www.metro.us
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Bank Of Canada#Wealth Management#Reuters#National Bank#Ibes#Western Bank#Canadian Western
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
StocksBusiness Insider

European Shares Rise Led By Banks

(RTTNews) - European stocks advanced on Thursday after separate reports showed business confidence in Germany and France is improving. Germany's ifo Institute's business climate index rose to 101.8 in June from 99.2 in the previous month. The score was expected to rise moderately to 100.6. According to ifo, both current...
Economymorns.ca

Canada’s banking regulator names Peter Routledge as next head

The next head of Canada’s banking regulator will be Peter Routledge, the current CEO of the federal deposit insurer and a former banking analyst. Mr. Routledge will start a seven-year term as Superintendent of Financial Institutions on June 29, succeeding current head Jeremy Rudin, who retires from the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) on Monday.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX cheers weak U.S. data; Mexican central bank awaited

* Mexican central bank expected to hold rates * MSCI on Argentina in focus By Ambar Warrick June 24 (Reuters) - Mexico's peso rose on Thursday ahead of a central bank rate decision, while other Latin American currencies surged after middling U.S. labor data dispelled some concerns over immediate policy tightening by the Federal Reserve. The peso rose about 0.7%, with the Mexican central bank widely expected to stand pat on rates. But the bank's guidance on policy will be closely watched, given a recent rise in inflation. Data on Thursday showed consumer prices in the first half of June rose more than expected, while a separate reading showed Mexico's jobless rate declined in May. "The bank will likely highlight the recent upside inflation surprises, noting that they have largely been related to the increase in prices of energy items and the bottlenecks related to reopening of the economy," Credit Suisse analysts wrote in a note to clients. But with core inflation- which strips away volatile food and energy items- also rising, analysts speculated that the bank may have a more hawkish than expected statement. While the peso had benefited from relatively higher rates at the start of the year, hikes in regional peer Brazil, as well as a cut in Mexican lending rates in February, diminished the peso's appeal for carry trade. Brazil's real rose 0.6%, while Chile's peso led gains across Latam with a 1% jump, as minutes of the Chilean central bank's recent meeting showed it had mulled raising interest rates. Sentiment toward emerging markets improved after U.S. weekly jobless claims fell much less than expected, while new orders for U.S.-made capital goods unexpectedly fell in May. The data eased some fears over imminent policy tightening by the Fed, given that the labor market is a major factor for the bank to consider halting its massive stimulus program. Latam stocks also rose, with MSCI's index of regional stocks rising 0.9% and outpacing the broader emerging market index. Focus was also on Argentine markets, with index provider MSCI expected to provide an update after the U.S. market close on whether Argentina can remain part of its benchmark emerging market index. If not, the country's assets will face relegation to frontier markets or standalone status. Ejection from the MSCI emerging market index could also result in outflows of $610 million from Argentinian stocks, JPMorgan calculated. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies: Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1366.66 0.45 MSCI LatAm 2673.04 0.92 Brazil Bovespa 129037.33 0.47 Mexico IPC 50106.51 -0.13 Chile IPSA 4387.92 0.4 Argentina MerVal 66167.57 0.117 Colombia COLCAP 1265.05 1.45 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 4.9317 0.64 Mexico peso 20.0210 0.72 Chile peso 727.9 1.05 Colombia peso 3770.63 0.28 Peru sol 3.9748 0.10 Argentina peso 95.5500 -0.01 (interbank) (Reporting by Ambar Warrick; Editing by Dan Grebler)
Financial ReportsPosted by
MarketWatch

Rite Aid's stock sinks after profit beats, but revenue comes up shy

Shares of Rite Aid Corp. sank 5.5% in premarket trading Thursday, after the drugstore chain beat fiscal first-quarter profit expectations but came up shy on revenue, amid weakness in the pharmacy services business, while also providing a mixed full-year outlook. The net loss for the quarter to May 29 narrowed to $13.1 million, or 24 cents a share, from $63.5 million, or $1.19 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding non-recurring items, adjusted earnings per share came to 38 cents, above the FactSet consensus of 28 cents. Revenue grew 2.2% to $6.16 billion, below the FactSet consensus of $6.20 billion, as retail pharmacy revenue rose 5.5% to $4.35 billion while pharmacy services revenue declined 5.3% to $1.87 billion. For fiscal 2022, the company expects an adjusted per-share loss of 79 cents to 24 cents and revenue of $25.1 billion to $25.5 billion, compared with the FactSet consensus for a per-share profit of 64 cents and revenue of $24.66 billion. The stock has dropped 12.5% over the past three months through Wednesday, while the S&P 500 has gained 9.1%.
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Accenture's stock surges toward a record after profit and revenue beats, raised outlook

Shares of Accenture PLC rallied 3.6% toward record territory in premarket trading Thursday, after the management consulting company reported fiscal third-quarter profit and revenue that beat expectations, and raised its full-year outlook, citing demand for digital transformation. Net income for the quarter to May 31 rose to $1.55 billion, or $2.40 a share, from $1.23 billion, or $1.90 a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for earnings per share was $2.40. Revenue grew 20.7% to $13.26 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $12.81 billion, with gross margin improving to 33.2% from 32.1%. New bookings jumped 39% to $15.4 billion, including 30% growth in consulting bookings and a 52% rise in outsourcing bookings. For fiscal 2021, the company raised its adjusted EPS guidance range to $8.71 to $8.80 from $8.32 to $8.50, and its outlook for operating cash flow to $8.65 billion to $9.15 billion from $7.65 billion to $8.15 billion. The stock, which is on track to open above the April 29 record close of $292.54, has gained 9.4% year to date through Wednesday, while the S&P 500 has advanced 12.9%.
Businessgreekherald.com

Brazil's Central Bank raises 2021 economic growth forecast to 4.6 pct

BRASILIA, June 24 (Xinhua) -- The Central Bank of Brazil raised its forecast for gross domestic product (GDP) growth from 3.6 to 4.6 percent for this year, according to its quarterly Inflation Report released on Thursday. Recent indicators of economic activity showed more positive evolution than expected, despite the intensity...
Financial ReportsUS News and World Report

Pernod Ricard's New Profit Forecast Lifts Shares to Record High

PARIS (Reuters) -Pernod Ricard raised its annual profit forecast as the French drinks saw a stronger than expected recovery with the removal of COVID-19 curbs, driving its shares to a record high in early trading on Wednesday. The owner of Mumm champagne, Absolut vodka and Martell cognac now expects organic...
Economyq957.com

Canada’s M&A boom fuels hiring spree, higher pay

TORONTO (Reuters) – Record-breaking dealmaking in Canada is encouraging investment banks to beef up staffing, but the increased demand for bankers is forcing some to pay up in unique ways to attract new hires. Canadian mergers and acquisitions (M&A) year to date surged to a record $206.5 billion and IPOs...
Businessnorthafricapost.com

Moroccan Central Bank forecasts a growth rate of 5.3% in 2021

Morocco’s growth is expected to reach 5.3% in 2021, and to consolidate to 3.3% in 2022, according to the Kingdom’s Central Bank (BAM). “Growth would reach 5.3 percent this year, driven by a 3.6 percent increase in the value added of non-agricultural activities and a 17.6 percent rebound in the agricultural sector”, the bank pointed out in a press release following its second quarterly meeting of the year.
Agriculturesoutheastagnet.com

Farm Bank Lending Stay Strong in 2020

Despite a global slowdown in 2020 brought on by COVID-19, agricultural lending by U.S. farm banks remained strong at $98.6 billion, just a 1.8 percent drop from the prior year. The American Bankers Association’s annual Farm Bank Performance Report attributes the change to a 6.7 percent decline in agricultural production...
EconomyFXStreet.com

Bank of England Preview: Forecasts from seven major banks

The Bank of England announces its latest decision at 11:00 GMT on Thursday, June 24. As we get closer to the release time, here are the expectations forecast by the economists and researchers of seven major banks. The BoE decision should be rather uneventful, with no change in view from the May meeting.
Marketsadvisorhub.com

JPMorgan Leads Banks Set to Return $142 Billion to Shareholders

Bloomberg – The biggest U.S. banks, led by JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Bank of America Corp., are expected to pay out $142 billion in capital to shareholders after clearing this year’s stress tests. One year after the Federal Reserve capped stock buybacks and dividends, the central bank is poised...
Businessportfolio-adviser.com

Adrian Gosden banking on insurers and financials for inflation-beating dividend growth

Gam UK Equity Income manager Adrian Gosden is looking to tap into insurance firms like Beazley and financials in his hunt for inflation-beating dividend growers. Speaking at a webinar presentation last week Gosden signalled there is “more change to come in the portfolio”. Having taken advantage of last year’s Covid crash to move into cyclical areas such as construction, chemicals and industrials, he wants to put more capital to work to chase “a new wave of investments that are coming onto the radar”.
Marketsamericanbankingnews.com

Royal Bank of Canada Lowers NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) to Sector Perform

NXE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from $6.75 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexGen Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. NexGen Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.95.