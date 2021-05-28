The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend
The Disco Biscuits take over Red Rocks Amphitheatre for a three-night run this weekend, while Levitt Pavilion Denver hosts Dustbowl Revival tonight, Joe Hertler & the Rainbow Seekers tomorrow and Mike Love on Sunday. This weekend's lineup also includes Gasoline Lollipops at the Oriental Theater, Joseph Lamar at the Campbell Chapel AME Church parking lot, and Los Mocochetes headlining the Merc Masquerade at the Mercury Cafe. Here's what's happening in and around town this weekend:www.westword.com