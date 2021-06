Swizz Beatz sat down with The Breakfast Club to talk Verzuz battle, working with Jay- Z and Nas, and the process of producing DMX’s eighth studio album "Exodus." Beatz starts with a few words regarding the "almost" feature track with the late Pop Smoke saying "We were excited for it but when we heard that we couldn't use it we was like damn." His team resulted in replacing Pop's verse on "Money Money Money" with MoneyBagg Yo. He describes the emotional intentions of the project and talks about the many different features on the album including Griselda, Alicia Keys, Snoop Dogg, The Lox, and more that help aid his expression.