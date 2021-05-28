Oil steadies despite massive build in U.S. crude stocks

The Energy Information Administration reported on Wednesday that U.S. crude inventories fell by 7.4 million barrels for the week ended June 11. On average, analysts polled by S&P Global Platts forecast a decline of 4.2 million barrels for crude stocks, while the American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday reported an 8.5 million-barrel decrease, according to sources. The EIA also reported that gasoline supply climbed by 2 million barrels, while distillate stockpiles fell by 1 million barrels for the week. The S&P Global Platts survey forecast that gasoline supplies would be unchanged for the week, while distillate stockpiles would edge up by 200,000 barrels. The EIA data also showed crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub declined by 2.1 million barrels for the week. Oil prices moved higher after the data, with July West Texas Intermediate crude up 33 cents, or 0.4%, at $72.44 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Futures were trading little changed at $72.11 before the supply data.