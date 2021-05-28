Cancel
Oil steadies despite massive build in U.S. crude stocks

By Noah Browning
Metro International
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices settled little changed on Wednesday as investors weighed an unexpected jump in U.S. crude stockpiles against optimism that a fast rollout of a coronavirus vaccine would fuel a recovery in global oil demand. Prices fell 1% early in the session as data showed U.S. crude...

Energy Industrykelo.com

Crude oil prices drop, pressured by stronger U.S. dollar

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Crude oil prices fell on Thursday pressured by a stronger U.S. dollar, but losses were limited by a big drop in crude oil inventories in the United States, the world’s top oil consumer. Brent crude oil futures dropped by 74 cents, or 1%, to $73.65 a barrel...
Energy IndustryPosted by
MarketWatch

Oil futures move higher as EIA reports a larger-than-expected decline in U.S. crude supplies

The Energy Information Administration reported on Wednesday that U.S. crude inventories fell by 7.4 million barrels for the week ended June 11. On average, analysts polled by S&P Global Platts forecast a decline of 4.2 million barrels for crude stocks, while the American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday reported an 8.5 million-barrel decrease, according to sources. The EIA also reported that gasoline supply climbed by 2 million barrels, while distillate stockpiles fell by 1 million barrels for the week. The S&P Global Platts survey forecast that gasoline supplies would be unchanged for the week, while distillate stockpiles would edge up by 200,000 barrels. The EIA data also showed crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub declined by 2.1 million barrels for the week. Oil prices moved higher after the data, with July West Texas Intermediate crude up 33 cents, or 0.4%, at $72.44 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Futures were trading little changed at $72.11 before the supply data.
Energy Industryoilandgas360.com

U.S. crude oil inventories decrease by 7.4 million barrels

U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) decreased by 7.4 million barrels from the previous week. At 466.7 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 5% below the five year average for this time of year, according to the EIA crude oil and petroleum weekly storage data, reporting inventories as of June 11, 2021.
Trafficfxempire.com

Crude Oil Price Update – Needs to Hold $71.14 to Sustain the Upside Momentum

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures are trading higher early Wednesday, boosted by a faster than expected demand recovery and a private industry report showing a drop in crude oil stockpiles. The bigger-than-expected draw in crude oil inventories was enough to offset another unexpected build in gasoline stocks. At...
Trafficthedallasnews.net

Oil prices rise modestly amid drop in U.S. inventory

NEW YORK, June 16 (Xinhua) -- Oil prices eked out modest gains on Wednesday after data showed a larger-than-anticipated drop in U.S. crude stockpiles. The West Texas Intermediate for July delivery added 3 cents to settle at 72.15 U.S. dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude for August delivery increased 40 cents to close at 74.39 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.
Trafficinvesting.com

Oil Nears $75 on U.S. Crude Draws, Exports; Overlooks Gasoline Build

Investing.com - Global oil futures neared $75 per barrel on Wednesday, with U.S. prices not too far behind, as market participants focused on another huge weekly drawdown of crude stockpiles in the United States while overlooking a third straight weekly build in gasoline inventories. Brent crude, which acts as the...
Cushing, OKmarketresearchtelecast.com

US crude inventories fall sharply in the last week: EIA

Jun 16 (Reuters) – US stocks of crude oil and distillates fell in the past week, while gasoline stocks rose, the government’s Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported on Wednesday. * Crude inventories fell 7.4 million barrels in the week to June 11 to 466.7 million barrels. Analysts consulted by Reuters...
Trafficrigzone.com

Oil Prices Finish Higher at Midweek

(Bloomberg) -- Oil was virtually unchanged as gains driven by diminishing crude inventories were tugged lower after Federal Reserve officials suggested they expect two interest rate increases by the end of 2023. Futures in New York rose three cents on Wednesday. Equities fell and the dollar surged, reducing the appeal...
Traffickalkinemedia.com

How FTSE Oil Majors Reacted to Brent Crude’s Two-Year High Mark

Suhita is a financial journalist at Kalkine Media. She writes on various topics with a specific interest in the renewable energy sector, sustainability and climate finance. She is a former research analyst with over 9 years of experience in the finan... Summary. Brent crude prices touched a two-year high mark...
Cushing, OKStreetInsider.com

Oil up nearly 2% to multi-year highs on demand expectations

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices rose nearly 2% to their highest in more than two years on Tuesday, buoyed by expectations demand will recover rapidly in the second half of 2021. Brent crude. U.S. oil rose $1.24, or 1.8%, to settle at $72.12 a barrel. It hit a session high...
TrafficForexTV.com

Brent Tops $73 A Barrel On Demand Optimism

Oil prices rose on Tuesday on hopes of rising demand as the coronavirus pandemic recedes. Brent crude oil futures rose half a percent to $73.22 per barrel, while U.S. crude oil futures for July settlement were up half a percent at $71.22. Prices hit as high as $71.53 earlier in the day, marking the highest since October 2018.
TrafficBayStreet.ca

U.S. Oil Prices Hit 32-Month High On Rising Global Demand

Oil prices rose early on Monday, with the U.S. benchmark hitting a 32-month high and Brent rising above $73 per barrel as the market is growing increasingly bullish on demand while the return of Iranian oil looks more distant than initially thought. As of 10:06 a.m. EDT on Monday, WTI...
Trafficrigzone.com

Oil Price Rally for 2021 Approaches 50%

(Bloomberg) -- Oil climbed as a chorus of prominent traders in the crude market said prices will continue to rise after a nearly 50% rally so far this year. Futures in New York advanced 1.8% on Tuesday to the highest level since October 2018. At the FT Commodities Global summit, Glencore Plc and Vitol Group both said they see further gains in oil. There’s even a chance crude prices could hit $100 a barrel on a lack of supply amid underinvestment in the sector, according to Trafigura CEO Jeremy Weir.