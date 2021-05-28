Cancel
Oneida County, NY

Oneida County Sheriff’s Office Looking for Missing Boonville Man

By Andrew Derminio
WIBX 950
WIBX 950
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help to locate a missing 93-year-old man from Boonville, New York. Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol announced early Friday morning that Stuart Bourgeois was last seen driving his 2011 GMC Sierra pickup truck with a license plate number of FMD8140. Officials say Bourgeois is 5'7" and approximately 170 pounds. It is not known what clothing he was wearing, but his last known location was his family's business on Potato Hill Road.

WIBX 950

WIBX 950

Marcy, NY
WIBX 950 has the best news coverage for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

