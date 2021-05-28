Officials Urge People to Be Safe this Memorial Day Weekend
Officials are urging people to be safe this Memorial Day weekend. County Sheriff Jim Quattrone announced the "STOP-DWI High Visibility Engagement Campaign for Memorial Day and Weekend." The campaign will take place from May 28th until June 1st. Quattrone said it's a locally driven program with all Chautauqua County law enforcement agencies participating and working together; police departments, state police and the Sheriff's Office coordinating awareness, education and enforcement activities.