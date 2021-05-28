Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chautauqua County, NY

Officials Urge People to Be Safe this Memorial Day Weekend

wrfalp.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOfficials are urging people to be safe this Memorial Day weekend. County Sheriff Jim Quattrone announced the “STOP-DWI High Visibility Engagement Campaign for Memorial Day and Weekend.” The campaign will take place from May 28th until June 1st. Quattrone said it’s a locally driven program with all Chautauqua County law enforcement agencies participating and working together; police departments, state police and the Sheriff’s Office coordinating awareness, education and enforcement activities.

www.wrfalp.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chautauqua County, NY
Government
County
Chautauqua County, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day Weekend#Weather#Sheriff S Office#The Red Cross#Grilling
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lyft
News Break
Politics
News Break
Red Cross
News Break
Uber
Related
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Fed pulls interest rate hikes into 2023

WASHINGTON, June 16 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Wednesday brought forward its projections for the first post-pandemic interest rate hikes into 2023, citing an improved health situation and dropping a longstanding reference that the crisis was weighing on the economy. New projections saw a majority of 11 Fed officials...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Five takeaways from the Biden-Putin summit

The last time President Biden met Russian President Vladimir Putin , he says he told the Russian leader he didn’t believe he had a soul. That exchange was just one of the reasons the meeting between the two men in Geneva on Wednesday was so highly anticipated. The summit —...