WHO seeks Gaza patient access, evacuations after violence

For the first time since the recent ceasefire agreement, Israel has launched airstrikes into Gaza under the new Naftali Bennett government. John Iadarola and Ana Kasparian discuss on The Young Turks. Read more HERE: https://www.cnn.com/2021/06/15/middleeast/israel-airstrikes-gaza-june-15-intl/index.html "The Israeli military struck targets in Gaza overnight Wednesday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement, citing incendiary balloons launched from Gaza earlier in the day. According to reports in Israeli media, incendiary balloons launched from Gaza sparked multiple fires in southern Israel."