WHO seeks Gaza patient access, evacuations after violence

Two children have been beheaded in Mozambique while searching for food, according to a leading aid agency.Save the Children said it was shocked and appalled by the reported killings in Palma, in the northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado.The two 15-year-old boys were killed along with two adults on Sunday, according to independent news-sheet Carta de Mocambique. According to the paper’s sources, the children were part of a group of 15 people who had set out from the resettlement town of Quitunda, about nine miles from Palma, in search of food.Save the Children’s country director in Mozambique, Chance Briggs, said:...