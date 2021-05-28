Cancel
WHO seeks Gaza patient access, evacuations after violence

By Metro US
Metro International
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGENEVA (Reuters) -The World Health Organization called on Friday for access to patients in the Gaza strip and free passage to evacuate them for medical treatment as health workers struggle to care for the sick and wounded after 11 days of violence. WHO spokeswoman Fadela Chaib told a Geneva briefing...

