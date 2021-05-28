Cancel
Concord, MA

OPINION: Letters to the editor

Wicked Local
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI am writing to thank the School Committee for the wise decision to extend Concord Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Laurie Hunter’s contract. I am a local father of three children and the CEO of an Ohio-based communications firm that specializes in communications services for public school districts. With over more than thirty years of experience, my firm has worked with more than one hundred school districts and a diverse set of superintendent leadership styles. You know good superintendents when you see them and I am thrilled that Concord has one in Dr. Hunter.

