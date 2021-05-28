Former state senator pleads not guilty to new tax charge
CHICAGO (AP) — Former Illinois state Sen. Annazette Collins is facing new charges linked to an ongoing federal bribery investigation connected to Commonwealth Edison and state politics. A lawyer for Collins on Thursday entered a not guilty plea to a charge of filing a false individual income tax return for the calendar year 2018. Prosecutors allege Collins falsely claimed $31,830 in total travel expenses for that year. Last month, Collins pleaded not guilty to federal charges of lying on personal income tax reports and failing to file tax returns for her lobbying and consulting firm.www.walls102.com