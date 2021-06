A total of 37 drivers are set to compete in this afternoon’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Sonoma Raceway, one of whom has never before competed in a race. The NASCAR Cup Series is set for the third of seven road course races on the 36-race 2021 schedule this afternoon at Sonoma Raceway. This race, the Toyota Save Mart 350, is the first race at Sonoma Raceway since June 2019, as last year’s race at the track was cancelled due to COVID-19-related restrictions.