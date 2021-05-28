More Than 30 Million Americans Believe The Country Is Ruled By Satan-Worshipping Pedophiles
While we know that America has some serious problems that need sorting out, especially at the moment. However, one of the biggest problems is misinformation and outright “fake news” by conspiracy theorists who hold some pretty far-out beliefs. In fact, a recent survey of Americans in all 50 states found that nearly 31 million people believe that the US is ruled by Satan-worshipping pedophiles. Yes, really.www.bolde.com