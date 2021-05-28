Cancel
Public Safety

Hackers Steal $7.2M From Another DeFi Protocol On Binance Smart Chain

By Samyuktha Sriram
 19 days ago
A flash loan attack on Binance Smart Chain’s BurgerSwap led to over $7 million being stolen from the DeFi protocol. What Happened: BurgerSwap, a decentralized automated market maker built on Binance Smart Chain (BSC), was subject to a flash loan attack earlier today, which resulted in a significant loss of funds.

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

