My father in law gave me a poplar slab that had been sitting in his basement for better than 40 years. Judging by the cut marks, I am guessing he used it as a work surface at some point. Anyhow he thought I needed it so I drug it home a few years back and it’s been sitting in the corner of my shop since then. A few months back my wife was telling me how her dad needed a stool or a bench for his tractor shed/shop. He is one of those guys who has to be up doing something all the time but he is getting a few miles on him now and occasionally needs a place to take a break. I told her I that I could build him a stool or bench to go in there….this is what I came up with…it’s part stool and part bench so I have dubbed it a stench. Final demensions are 26” long x 12 1/2” wide x 21” tall. The base is built out various pieces of poplar I had on hand. The legs are angled 10 degrees. The joints are glued and backed up with dowels. The apron boards are attached with pocket screws. Finished with minwax provincial stain and after that cured, I applied a couple of coats of clear lacquer. It’s kind of heavy but I have to say…my stench is strong…ummm that doesn’t sound exactly right…lol.