For the ninth and tenth consecutive years, tuition will remain frozen on Purdue’s main campus in West Lafayette–a part of the operating budget approved Friday by the University Trustees. That means base undergraduate tuition and fees for Indiana residents will again be less than ten-thousand dollars a year for the 2022 and 2023 fiscal years. Purdue University Northwest and Purdue University Fort Wayne will each see increases of up to 1-point-45 percent for each year–in line with the recommendation of the Indiana Commission for Higher Education.