Green Lantern: Alliance Features Return of Fan-Favorite Lantern
The Green Lantern Corps is full of fan favorites, but one of the newest members is already shining bright, and he's now set to return in a new graphic novel. That would be Tai Pham, and he's once again in the spotlight in DC's newest middle-grade graphic novel Green Lantern: Alliance from Minh Le (Drawn Together) and Andie Tong (The Batman Strikes!). The new graphic novel will hit stores on April 5th, 2022, and will bring Pham face to face with his nemesis Xander Griffin, though he'll have some help in the form of Kid Flash, and you can check out the cover below.