Green Lantern: Alliance Features Return of Fan-Favorite Lantern

— Breakout Hit DARCEY & STACEY Returns For a Second Season, Leading a Robust Slate of Returning Shows — (Los Angeles, Calif.) — TLC is turning up the heat this summer with a sizzling slate of fan-favorite series, including the hotly anticipated return of DARCEY & STACEY, the #1 freshman cable series in 2020. As Darcey and Georgi’s engagement faces unprecedented hurdles, Stacey and Florian are exploring ways to expand their family, despite opposing opinions on how to make it happen. DR. PIMPLE POPPER returns with some of her most challenging cases yet, including a patient whose nose growths are so troublesome that they attract flies. On SAY YES TO THE DRESS, wedding season is back, and brides are flocking to Kleinfeld to make their bridal visions a reality. The doctors of MY FEET ARE KILLING ME work more of their transformational medical magic to change lives, including one patient with a condition so rare, that they’re only the eighth person in the world ever diagnosed with it. MY BIG FAT FABULOUS LIFE is back with Whitney moving onwards and upwards, embracing a move, new career opportunities and a potential new flame. The Plaths of WELCOME TO PLATHVILLE face splintered households and rising tensions when they return.