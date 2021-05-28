Internal investigation clears Houma Police officers in fatal shooting during standoff

An internal investigation has found that five Houma Police officers acted accordingly in the fatal shooting of a barricaded suspect in October. According to an internal investigation report filed Nov. 30, Officers Corey Duplantis, Sidney Theriot, Walter Tenney, Derek Schlesinger and John Bolgiano did not violate department policy when they used deadly force on the armed and barricaded suspect. Investigators found there was “sufficient evidence which indicates that the act or incident did occur, but the actions were justified, lawful and proper.”