Fatal Collision in Trimble County
Bedford, KY. Kentucky State Police Post 5 received a 911 call in reference to a three(3) vehicle collision on US 421 North near KY 2870.
The preliminary investigation revealed that:
- A 2000 Chevrolet Cavalier operated by Thomas Hooper, a 64-year-old male from Madison Indiana, was traveling south
- It crossed the center line and struck a 2017 Ford Escape and a 2019 Toyota RAV 4 which were traveling north on US 421.
- Thomas Hooper was pronounced deceased on the scene as a result of injuries sustained in the collision.
- The driver of the Ford Escape was transported to a medical facility for treatment of injuries.
The ongoing investigation is being conducted by the Kentucky State Police Post 5.
The Trimble County Sheriff's Office, Trimble County EMS, Trimble County Road Department, and the Bedford Fire Department also responded and assisted on the scene.