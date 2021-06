Why was Lady Gaga performing “Smelly Cat” at the “Friends” reunion?. Friends fans have awaited the reunion of the complete cast for years. Well, it finally happened on HBO Max, and reportedly, the episode in which the group reunited wasn’t quite what everyone had hoped for. Nonetheless, the reception has been overwhelmingly favorable, with a slew of celebrity guests joining in on the fun. Lady Gaga, on the other hand, is the most unexpected. So, how did the singer land up on Friends: The Reunion in the first place?