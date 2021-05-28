Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

New Phone App Makes It Easier To Clear Past Offenses From Criminal Records

wpr.org
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClearing past offenses from a criminal record is a process that can involve waiting in long lines at pop up expungement clinics as people wait to talk to attorneys. But a new, free phone app called the Legal Tune Up tool is trying to make the process a little easier.

www.wpr.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Wisconsin State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Criminal Record#Phone App#Long Lines#Subsidized Housing#The Department Of Justice#Lift Wisconsin#Expungement#Wpr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
Related
Politicsseehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records

Patrick L Denson, 30, Two Rivers, battery or threat to judge, prosecutor, or law enforcement officer, misdemeanor battery, misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer on 9/18/20, Guilty due to no contest plea, count 1 – Sentence is withheld. Defendant is placed on probation to DOC for two (2) years. Conditions of probation are: 1) Assessment/ treatment/ counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) AODA assessment and follow through; 3) Maintain absolute sobriety; 4) Submit to random urine screens and pay for same; 5) Maintain full-time employment /schooling combination; 6) Pay costs of action; 7) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 8) Submit DNA sample. Count 2 – Sentence is withheld. Defendant is placed on probation to DOC for two (2) years. Conditions of probation are: 1) Assessment /treatment/ counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) AODA assessment and follow through; 3) Maintain absolute sobriety; 4) Submit to random urine screens and pay for same; 5) Maintain full-time employment/ schooling combination; 6) Pay costs of action; 7) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 8) Submit DNA sample. Count 3 – Sentence is withheld. Defendant is placed on probation to DOC for two (2) years. Conditions of probation are: 1) Assessment/ treatment/ counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) AODA assessment and follow through; 3) Maintain absolute sobriety; 4) Submit to random urine screens and pay for same; 5) Maintain full-time employment/ schooling combination; 6) Pay costs of action; 7) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 8) Submit DNA sample; 9) Ninety (90) days jail imposed and stayed, to be imposed upon the agent’s discretion. Defendant has 22 days credit if revoked.
Milwaukee, WImilwaukeecourieronline.com

New Online Tool Helps Individuals Clean Up Criminal and Eviction Records

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. A new tool could help individuals remove employment and housing barriers with the click of a few buttons. Legal Tune Up, an online service, lets...
Paterson, NJPosted by
92.7 WOBM

New NJ law: Landlords can’t ask applicants about criminal records

PATERSON – Gov. Phil Murphy signed a bill into law Friday that prohibits landlords from asking most housing applicants about their criminal history. Murphy said the “Fair Chance in Housing Act” is a way to chip away at systemic racial disparities and signed it on the first observation of Juneteenth as a federal and state holiday, during a ceremony at the Calvary Baptist Church.
Eunice, LAEunice News

Supreme Court clears cloud over criminal cases

Eunice attorney Jacque Pucheu said a U.S. Supreme Court ruling cleared a flood of criminal cases in Louisiana from felons convicted in non-unanimous verdicts. Speaking to the Eunice Rotary Club on Wednesday. Pucheu said up to 1,500 convicted felons in the state could have sought new trials due to divided jury verdicts. In Louisiana and Oregon, convictions in felony cases were possible even if…
Cell PhonesPosted by
Tom's Guide

How to record phone calls on an iPhone

Whether it's for recording a work interview or keeping a clip of a touching call with family members, sometimes you'll want to know how to record phone calls on an iPhone. However without a readily available app within iOS, it's not obvious how to do it. You have plenty of...
Immigrationlexblog.com

"The Mark of Policing: Race and Criminal Records"

The title of this post is the title of this recent piece authored by Eisha Jain published in the Stanford Law Review Online. Here is its abstract:. This Essay argues that racial reckoning in policing should include a racial reckoning in the use of criminal records. Arrests alone — regardless of whether they result in convictions — create criminal records. Yet because the literature on criminal records most often focuses on prisoner reentry and on the consequences of criminal conviction, it is easy to overlook the connections between policing decisions and collateral consequences. This Essay employs the sociological framework of marking to show how criminal records entrench racial inequality stemming from policing. The marking framework recognizes that the government creates a negative credential every time it creates a record of arrest as well as conviction. Such records, in turn, trigger cascading consequences for employment, housing, immigration, and a host of other areas. The credentialing process matters because it enables and conceals race-based discrimination, and because a focus on the formal sentence often renders this discrimination invisible. This Essay considers how adopting a credentialing framework offers a way to surface, and ultimately to address, how race-based policing leaves lasting marks on over-policed communities.
Washington StateChronicle

Feds Charge Another Suspect in Washington State Unemployment Fraud Case

Barely a month after a Nigerian citizen was arrested in connection with last year's $650 million unemployment fraud scheme in Washington state, a second Nigerian man has been indicted on strikingly similar charges. Federal prosecutors say Chukwuemeka Onyegbula, a Nigerian oil company employee, used stolen identities and a simple email...
Congress & Courtsnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Court: DOC can take money from Miami Correctional inmate's accounts

Jun. 23—BUNKER HILL — The Indiana Court of Appeals has ruled against an inmate at Miami Correctional Facility who argued the prison withdrew money without permission from his prison account to pay for restitution he owed. In 1990, Aaron Isby stabbed a correctional officer at the Pendleton Correctional Facility. The...
Public Safetybitcoin.com

FBI Seizes 800 Beverly Hills Safety Deposit Boxes With $86M, Attorneys Claim Fed's Raid 'Unconstitutional'

The Federal Bureau Investigation (FBI) is under fire for an alleged unconstitutional seizure of 800 safety deposit boxes in Beverly Hills. According to reports, the FBI confiscated $86 million in cash, jewelry, and thousands of gold and silver bars. Box holders and their lawyers are calling out the federal law enforcement agency for lacking sufficient proof that the boxes held evidence of being tied to specific crimes.
Los Angeles, CAlegalreader.com

Government Accuses Paksn of Kickback Scheme

The DOJ pursues a False Claims Act case against skilled nursing facilities. In a complaint filed this month in Los Angeles federal court, prosecutors have claimed that Paksn Inc, its co-owner Prema Thekkek and related entities, violated the federal Anti-Kickback Statute by entering into medical directorship agreements with physicians in exchange for referrals. This led to false claims being submitted to government health insurance programs. An original whistleblower complaint was originally filed in 2015 by a former Paksn executive, Trilochan Singh, who acted as the Vice President of Operations and Chief Operating Officer. It focuses on seven facilities of Paksn, Inc., which was founded in 2002.