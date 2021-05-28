New Phone App Makes It Easier To Clear Past Offenses From Criminal Records

Patrick L Denson, 30, Two Rivers, battery or threat to judge, prosecutor, or law enforcement officer, misdemeanor battery, misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer on 9/18/20, Guilty due to no contest plea, count 1 – Sentence is withheld. Defendant is placed on probation to DOC for two (2) years. Conditions of probation are: 1) Assessment/ treatment/ counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) AODA assessment and follow through; 3) Maintain absolute sobriety; 4) Submit to random urine screens and pay for same; 5) Maintain full-time employment /schooling combination; 6) Pay costs of action; 7) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 8) Submit DNA sample. Count 2 – Sentence is withheld. Defendant is placed on probation to DOC for two (2) years. Conditions of probation are: 1) Assessment /treatment/ counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) AODA assessment and follow through; 3) Maintain absolute sobriety; 4) Submit to random urine screens and pay for same; 5) Maintain full-time employment/ schooling combination; 6) Pay costs of action; 7) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 8) Submit DNA sample. Count 3 – Sentence is withheld. Defendant is placed on probation to DOC for two (2) years. Conditions of probation are: 1) Assessment/ treatment/ counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) AODA assessment and follow through; 3) Maintain absolute sobriety; 4) Submit to random urine screens and pay for same; 5) Maintain full-time employment/ schooling combination; 6) Pay costs of action; 7) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 8) Submit DNA sample; 9) Ninety (90) days jail imposed and stayed, to be imposed upon the agent’s discretion. Defendant has 22 days credit if revoked.