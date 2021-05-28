Tiffany Franco & Ronald Smith Call It Quits?
Tiffany Franco & Ronald Smith once again take a personal spat public. Certainly, it sounds like they possibly split. However, some fans think it coincidental that it comes now. After all, they did this before and even apologized for making it public. However, the next thing they popped up right as rain and full of sunshine. In the current season of 90 Day Fiance Happily Ever After?, filmed some time ago, Tiffany lays down the law. Are TLC fans in for another round of drama that goes nowhere?www.tvshowsace.com