Tiffany Franco & Ronald Smith Call It Quits?

Gilbert, who has been taping his introductions from his Los Angeles-area home, has had to adjust with each new Jeopardy! guest-host after working with the late Alex Trebek for 37 years. "It's not easy for me because I worked with Alex for 37 years, and I never thought of anybody replacing him," he says. "Nobody can do it like he did it, you know." Executive producer Mike Richards assures Gilbert that his job is safe, even as Jeopardy! enters a new era with a new permanent host this fall. "Johnny will be the announcer of Jeopardy! as long as he would like to be the announcer of Jeopardy!" says Richards. "I have told him that, and it's just how he is, humble. He's never taken the job for granted."